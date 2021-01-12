Q-C International Airport to restore Denver flights

The Quad-City International Airport and United Airlines will restore twice daily service to Denver after a year that obliterated the travel industry.
The airline’s target of Feb. 11 is an indication that interest in travel is reemerging.
“The return of this critical route so soon in 2021 is welcome news that points to a more optimistic outlook for travel in the months ahead,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, executive director for Quad City International Airport. “This route not only provides nonstop service to a fantastic vacation destination, but also connects our passengers to the western United States and beyond which is critical to maintain our airport’s connectivity.”
Quad-City Times