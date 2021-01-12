 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Q-C International Airport to restore Denver flights
topical alert top story

Q-C International Airport to restore Denver flights

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Quad City International Airport

Quad City International Airport

 Quad-City Times file photo

The Quad-City International Airport and United Airlines will restore twice daily service to Denver after a year that obliterated the travel industry.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The airline’s target of Feb. 11 is an indication that interest in travel is reemerging.

“The return of this critical route so soon in 2021 is welcome news that points to a more optimistic outlook for travel in the months ahead,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, executive director for Quad City International Airport. “This route not only provides nonstop service to a fantastic vacation destination, but also connects our passengers to the western United States and beyond which is critical to maintain our airport’s connectivity.”

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Volunteers make the Quad-Cities Stronger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News