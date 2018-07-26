The Quad-City metro area had the lowest unemployment rate in Illinois last month, at 4 percent. That's a drop from 4.3 percent this time last year.
Statewide, unemployment fell from 5.1 percent last year to 4.5 percent in June. Last month, the Quad-City area's over-the-year rate dropped along with five other Illinois metropolitan areas. The rate increased in seven metro areas and remained unchanged in one, according to the report released Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported the last time the Quad-City June unemployment rate was equal to or lower than the current rate was in 2006, when it was also 4 percent. For the month of June, it estimates 7,800 unemployed people were in the labor force.
The Quad-Cities was slower on job growth than previous months, according to the report, adding 2,100 jobs in June compared to last year. The largest job growth was seen in the professional-business services industry, which added more than 1,500 jobs, manufacturing, which added 700 jobs, and leisure-hospitality, which added 600 jobs.
The number of jobs fell in the retail trade industry, by about 500, and in government, which saw a decrease of 400 jobs.
In June, Danville had the highest unemployment rate out of Illinois' metro areas, at 6 percent. Decatur was close behind at 5.7 percent.
The Quad-City unemployment rate was still higher than in May, when the IDES reported it was at 3.5 percent.
Iowa's unemployment rate in June remained at 2.7 percent, leaving the state tied for the nation's third-lowest rate, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
June jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
- Scott County: 3.1 percent, down from 3.8 percent in June 2017.
- Rock Island County: 4.8 percent, up from 4.7 percent.
- Henry County: 4.5 percent, down from 4.7 percent.
- Mercer County: 4.4 percent, up from 4.3 percent.
- Whiteside County: 4.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent.
- Rock Island city: 4 percent, up from 3.9 percent.
- Moline city: 4.7 percent, up from 4.2 percent.