Teens and young adults looking for a job may find their next employer at the Quad-City Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair.

Geared toward those ages 16-24, the fair is on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 12-5 p.m., at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Bettendorf.

“On behalf of all the mayors in the Quad-Cities, we are honored to support our young adults in our communities," Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said. "This event promotes our future workforce and helps connect them to the resources needed to find a job."

More than 60 companies are hiring for part-time, full-time, summer and seasonal positions. Interviews and offers of employment are possible on site.

Jobs will range from seasonal to entry-level, part-time and full-time positions. Apprenticeship representatives for plumbing, electrical, welding and HVAC also will be present.

The goal of the QC Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair is to connect businesses with those who have some basic workplace skills, education and training experience, according to a news release.