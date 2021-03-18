Q-C region earns high marks for business expansion projects in new national rankings

"While the pandemic impacted numerous sectors in 2020, the Quad Cities region’s diversity of industry helped it to make positive gains," Julie Forsythe, senior vice president for business & economic growth at the Quad Cities Chamber said in a news release about the rankings. "Strong anchor industries, such as manufacturing and logistics, keep us at the forefront of competing communities in terms of corporate investments, jobs and talent."

In 2020, the Quad-Cities saw 10 new commercial and industrial construction projects totaling $297.5 million in investment, 342,500 constructed square feet and 265 new jobs created in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Mercer and Henry in Illinois, according to the chamber.

The rankings are based on growth in manufacturing, call centers, headquarters, data centers, distribution warehouse, office and research and development. To qualify, expansions must include new construction and lead to the creation of 20 or more new jobs, 20,000 square feet or more of new construction or equal an investment of $1 million or more in construction cost, land, building or employees.

Visit https://bit.ly/3vGQsOo to view the full list of national and metro rankings.

