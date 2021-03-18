Q-C region earns high marks for business expansion projects in new national rankings

Despite the pandemic, the Quad-Cities region saw nearly $300 million invested and 265 new jobs created through company expansion and relocation projects, earning it high marks in newly released rankings.
The region was recognized by Site Selection Magazine as part of its 2020 Governor’s Cup Awards. The publication, which covers corporate real estate and economic development, annually ranks metropolitan areas based on new corporate construction.
Both the Quad-Cities metro and Clinton, Iowa, achieved high rankings for corporate construction projects along the Mississippi River over an 18-month period ending December 2020.
The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area ranked sixth for total projects out of 33 communities along the Mississippi River analyzed by the magazine for the rankings.
Clinton achieved the top ranking for projects per capita, fueled by a number of company locations and expansions, including Japan’s Spiber Inc. The biotech startup produces spider silk for use in clothing and other consumer products. The plant announced in December it would invest $101.4 million to expand production of its plant-based polymers to Clinton, its first U.S. facility, through a partnership with ADM, according to the magazine.
"While the pandemic impacted numerous sectors in 2020, the Quad Cities region’s diversity of industry helped it to make positive gains," Julie Forsythe, senior vice president for business & economic growth at the Quad Cities Chamber said in a news release about the rankings. "Strong anchor industries, such as manufacturing and logistics, keep us at the forefront of competing communities in terms of corporate investments, jobs and talent."
In 2020, the Quad-Cities saw 10 new commercial and industrial construction projects totaling $297.5 million in investment, 342,500 constructed square feet and 265 new jobs created in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties in Iowa, and Rock Island, Mercer and Henry in Illinois, according to the chamber.
The rankings are based on growth in manufacturing, call centers, headquarters, data centers, distribution warehouse, office and research and development. To qualify, expansions must include new construction and lead to the creation of 20 or more new jobs, 20,000 square feet or more of new construction or equal an investment of $1 million or more in construction cost, land, building or employees.
Visit https://bit.ly/3vGQsOo to view the full list of national and metro rankings.