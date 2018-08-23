For the second month in a row, the Quad-City metro posted the lowest unemployment rate among all 14 Illinois' metropolitan areas, with 3.7 percent unemployment in July, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported.
The Quad-Cities' rate, which includes the bi-state region, was down 0.5 percent over the year from 4.2 percent. In June, unemployment was 4 percent down from 4.3 percent.
IDES said the last time the area's July rate was equal to or lower was in 2001 when it was 3.6 percent. The agency estimated 7,278 people were unemployed in July.
"The number of people unemployed continues to decline along with the number of people employed increasing," Tom Austin, a labor analyst with IDES, said Thursday.
Non-farm jobs increased by 600 from last year with most the growth in manufacturing and professional services "which are tied together," he added.
IDES data shows the manufacturing sector rose by 700 jobs from a year ago to employ 23,700 people in July. Professional-business services, which includes the staffing agencies, rose by 900 jobs. The sector employed 26,800 people as of July.
"Retail trade continues to be soft in the area," he said. The sector lost 700 jobs over the year, employing 21,800 in July.
The report comes on the heels of closing announcements from big box retailers such as Sam's Club, Younkers and Toys 'R Us. Best Buy also recently announced plans to close its Moline store this fall.
Austin said the educational-health services declined by 700 jobs to 26,300, which could be from the timing of education contracts in the private sector. In addition, government, which includes public school employment, was down 300 jobs to 25,400.
Another positive trend for the Quad-Cities, he said it that it has continued to post over-the-year decreases in its monthly unemployment each month since October 2016.
Statewide, Illinois' unemployment also was down from 5.1 percent a year ago to 4.3 percent in July. Nonfarm jobs increased in 10 of the metro areas.
"The number of employed people increase in all metro areas, which contributed to the decrease in the unemployment rate," said IDES Director Jeff Mays. "This has driven the unemployment rate down to near record lows across the state."
He said the Chicago metro area had its lowest July unemployment ever at 4.1 percent.
Across the Quad-Cities, these unemployment rates also were reported: Henry County, 4.2 percent, down 0.6 percent; Mercer County, 4.1 percent, down 0.4 percent; Rock Island County, 4.6 percent, down 0.2 percent; Moline, 4.4 percent, flat; Rock Island, 3.8 percent, down 0.3 percent.