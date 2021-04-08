Q2030 transforms into nonprofit; executive director search underway

"We learned a lot about grass-roots organizations," Pilcher said. "And because of that, we decided that if we were going to be sustainable, one of the first things we had to have was a more diverse and inclusive board (of directors.) In addition to that, we needed to have some organizations that knew the community well. This is a community-based effort."

As result, four organizations volunteered to serve as "backbone champions" for Q2030: Quad Cities Chamber, Quad Cities Community Foundation, United Way Quad Cities and Visit Quad Cities.

"There were three significant conclusions to come from the course review," Slavens said. "The first was to look in the rearview mirror. As a regional community, we were engaged in a change process that perhaps we didn't even know about, timed with the existence of Q2030.

"There is a change management model that talks about 'think, speak and act.' What we discovered, is that we have been thinking regionally for quite some time, but it was a silent majority that had those thoughts and we had a very vocal minority that had parochial speech we were engaged in."

Slavens said the coin should be flipped to where the majority comes forward and speaks as one region.