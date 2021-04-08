Q2030 transforms into nonprofit; executive director search underway

What began as a regional action plan to move the Quad Cities forward, has now evolved into a nonprofit group with its own board of directors and a soon-to-be hired executive director.
Q2030, the regional action plan formed by the Quad Cities Chamber in 2015, will now be incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. A search is underway to find the right candidate with the help of recruiting firm Total Solutions.
The transition is the result of a mid-course review conducted by Alchemy, a consulting firm, to determine what was working, to identify gaps and develop an action plan to redirect and expedite the region in moving forward.
Q2030 co-chairs Kent Pilcher, president of Estes Construction and Joe Slavens, president and CEO of Northwest Bank, announced the transition of Q2030 during a press conference Thursday at the Esperanza Center, 335 5th Ave., Moline.
"We were struggling with the question of long-term sustainability," Pilcher said.
Pilcher said Q2030 received a lot of valuable feedback from Big Table events in 2018 when groups of people were brought together to share ideas on how to improve their communities.
"We learned a lot about grass-roots organizations," Pilcher said. "And because of that, we decided that if we were going to be sustainable, one of the first things we had to have was a more diverse and inclusive board (of directors.) In addition to that, we needed to have some organizations that knew the community well. This is a community-based effort."
As result, four organizations volunteered to serve as "backbone champions" for Q2030: Quad Cities Chamber, Quad Cities Community Foundation, United Way Quad Cities and Visit Quad Cities.
"There were three significant conclusions to come from the course review," Slavens said. "The first was to look in the rearview mirror. As a regional community, we were engaged in a change process that perhaps we didn't even know about, timed with the existence of Q2030.
"There is a change management model that talks about 'think, speak and act.' What we discovered, is that we have been thinking regionally for quite some time, but it was a silent majority that had those thoughts and we had a very vocal minority that had parochial speech we were engaged in."
Slavens said the coin should be flipped to where the majority comes forward and speaks as one region.
Progress toward sustainability is well underway. Q2030 set a first-year fundraising goal of $400,000 and nearly half that amount has already been raised through public and private funds.
The Chamber describes Q2030 as "a transformational community and economic development initiative designed to make our bi-state area a cooler, more creative, connected and prosperous place by the year 2030."
To accomplish this goal, the action plan has brought together partners from the business, government, nonprofit, trades and academic sectors.
The plan is focused on gaining global recognition for the Quad Cities for its ability to attract talent and businesses, and "is energized by a diverse and culturally rich community, inspires innovation and embraces lifelong learning."
Q2030 Vice Chair Reverend Dwight Ford, said the challenge moving forward will be to continue to envision and speak of the Quad Cities as a region.
"There is no beauty but in relationships, there is no strength but in the collective," Ford said. "Our mid (course) review challenged us and continues to challenge us with this idea of, how do we recommit to do the difficult?
"It is not hard to bring people together. The hard work is keeping people together long enough to do something they could not do separately and apart and as individuals."
Q2030 board secretary Dr. Monica Smith, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Augustana College, said it was important for the Q2030 board of directors to reflect the diversity of the Quad-City community. Smith said she is glad to see some of the Big Table conversations "have now moved to action."
"The Quad-Cities region is a very diverse region and that means that all voices need to be heard, represented and reflected in everything that is being done," Smith said.
"Equity really is about creating access. It's about dismantling those barriers that exist. It's not just about opening doors, but making sure people have a seat at the table. We have to question whose voice is at risk of not being heard."