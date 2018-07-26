After leaning on her corporate background to lead Quad-City Arts for a decade, CEO Carmen Darland plans to retire from the non-profit in December.
"It's been 10 years, and I feel very proud of everything I accomplished and it's time for a new leader," she said in an interview Thursday.
The board of directors of Quad-City Arts announced her retirement in a news release Wednesday.
"When I started in the spring of 2008 the economy was crashing and nobody understood the impact of that, especially on non-profits," she said. "With my corporate background, I had the tools to right-size the organization to position it for longevity."
Darland joined Quad-City Arts in May 2008 after almost 19 years at Heart of America, leaving the Moline-based hospitality company as vice president of marketing.
She recalled how the six-county arts organization was then occupying twice the space it needed. "We didn't need a huge office space and we had some staff positions we couldn't afford," she said.
But despite the necessary downsizing, she said Quad-City Arts has grown in programming as well as raised awareness of the arts' impact on the community.
'The arts are a valued economic development tool, proving the vibrancy of our communities," she said in the news release. "I especially value the experiences we provide through our numerous programs in diverse art forms. The fabric of the community is enriched by such high level of cultural offerings."
A 2014 study by Washington, D.C.-based Americans for the Arts concluded that 69 nonprofits arts organizations in the Quad-Cities generated $71.3 million in local economic activity in 2013-14, including $33 million in spending by the arts groups, and supported 1,906 arts jobs in a four-county area. The study excluded for-profit businesses such as movie theaters and Circa' 21.
During Darland's tenure, the organization's Visiting Artist Series has grown to reach more than 70 percent of all school children in Scott and Rock Island counties.
"Our goal is 100 percent," she said. "We think every student deserves an interaction with professional artists."
Darland also is quite proud of the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program, which hires 15-21-year-old artists to create public art. "It's a work program, they get paid," she said, adding that 900 students have passed through the apprenticeship.
Quad-City Arts also presents more than 25 juried exhibitions by regional artists at two gallery locations, at the Quad-City International Airport and its own downtown Rock Island gallery. Its Arts Dollars program has re-granted more than $1.123 million to artists, arts educators and arts organizations since 2001.
"We are very thankful for the strong leadership and focus that Carmen has brought to Quad-City Arts for the past 10 years and are dedicated to continuing the organization's passion for enhancing the vitality of our community through the arts," board president Chris Rayburn said in the release. "Quad-City Arts is in a great position to continue our growth toward our goals, including bringing a high quality visiting artist experience to every school child in the area at least once a year."
The organization was created in 1988 with the merger of Quad-City Arts Council, founded in 1970; Visiting Artist Series, founded in 1974; and Festival of Trees, founded in 1986 as a funding source for the arts.
Darland hopes that a new executive director will be on board in November to coincide with this year's Festival.
Darland, 66, of Eldridge, plans to join her husband, Jack, in retirement.
A search committee, led by Rayburn, has contracted with Dan Portes, Management Resources Group, to search for her replacement. Interested candidates should contact Portes at Dan@mrgpeople.com.
(Jonathan Turner contributed to this report.)