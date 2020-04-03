QC Strong shirts for sale to benefit Quad-City service industry workers affected by COVID-19

Quad-City area residents can now purchase a shirt, with 75% of the cost of one shirt going to support those in the local service industry.
Several efforts have been launched in the Quad-Cities to help support the service industry, such as Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker starting a GoFundMe for Rock Island service industry workers. Those efforts have been happening as bars and restaurants grapple with whether or not to continue carryout and delivery efforts, or temporarily close.
The latest effort is called QC Strong, with the option to buy a gray or pink $20 shirt with QC Strong above the skyline of Davenport and Rock Island with the Centennial Bridge joining the two. The crane in the background is a nod to the new Interstate 74 bridge being built between Moline and Bettendorf.
Of the $20 shirt cost, $15 goes directly toward Quad-City service industry workers affected by COVID-19-related closures. The effort is also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/quadcitiesstrong/.
Chris Michaels, the owner of Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar in The District of Rock Island, created the effort, and is clear to say this is for the Quad-Cities and not solely for his bar. He further said the money will be used to buy gift cards for Hy-Vee and Walmart for affected workers who sign up as well as helping them pay off bills.
For Michaels, it is another way he can give back.
“I just like to give. I believe it’s the right thing to do and you should always try to help others. It’s just how I live my life,” Michaels said this week. “I saw this being done in Cedar Rapids and I bet we could raise a lot of money for the whole industry.”
The goal is 2,000 shirts, which would equal $30,000 for Quad-City service industry workers.
“I just feel its right to help others, especially in such a time of need.”
Orders can be placed online — www.thx4noticing.com/collections/qcstrong — until April 17. Shirts can be picked up May 2 and May 3 at Billy Bob’s in Rock Island, or buyers can opt for it to be shipped to their home after May 2.
