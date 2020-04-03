QC Strong shirts for sale to benefit Quad-City service industry workers affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Quad-City area residents can now purchase a shirt, with 75% of the cost of one shirt going to support those in the local service industry.

Several efforts have been launched in the Quad-Cities to help support the service industry, such as Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker starting a GoFundMe for Rock Island service industry workers. Those efforts have been happening as bars and restaurants grapple with whether or not to continue carryout and delivery efforts, or temporarily close.

The latest effort is called QC Strong, with the option to buy a gray or pink $20 shirt with QC Strong above the skyline of Davenport and Rock Island with the Centennial Bridge joining the two. The crane in the background is a nod to the new Interstate 74 bridge being built between Moline and Bettendorf.

Of the $20 shirt cost, $15 goes directly toward Quad-City service industry workers affected by COVID-19-related closures. The effort is also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/quadcitiesstrong/.