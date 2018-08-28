QCR Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Quad-City Bank & Trust, announced a cash dividend of 6 cents per share.
The dividend will be payable on Oct. 3 to stockholders of record Sept. 21. Moline-based QCR's board of directors declared the dividend at a meeting last week, according to a company news release.
In addition to the Quad-Cities, QCR has subsidiary banks that serve the Iowa communities of Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley and Des Moines-Ankeny as well as Springfield and Rockford, Illinois.
—Times staff