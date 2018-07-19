Moline-based QCR Holdings Inc. announced Thursday it has completed its merger with Springfield Bancshares.
On July 1, the company completed its merger with the holding company of Springfield First Community Bank in Missouri. As a result of the transaction, it became QCR's fifth independent charter, according to a news release.
SFC Bank had around $573 million in assets, $487 million in loans and $439 million in deposits, according to the company.
"We are excited they have joined us, as this merger fits well with our strategic growth plans by combining two high-performing financial institutions who share similar values and approaches to client service and community involvement," President and CEO Douglas Hultquist said. "The merger also positions us to continue growing our franchise and creating value for our shareholders."
Also Thursday, QCR Holdings announced net income of $10.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.73 for the second quarter of the year. For the six months leading up to June 30, the company reported net income of $21 million.
"We are generally pleased with our core operating performance for the second quarter," Hultquist said. "We recorded another solid quarter of net income, driven by continued organic loan growth, strong fee income, improved credit quality and careful management of non-interest expenses."
