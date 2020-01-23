QCR Holdings reports increased net income after sale of Rockford Bank & Trust

Moline-based QCR Holdings announced its latest quarterly earnings this week.

QCR, the parent company of Quad-City Bank & Trust, reported a net income of $15.9 million, or 99 cents per share, for its fourth quarter, compared to $15.1 million for its third quarter 2019.

Fourth-quarter financials included a $12.3 million gain after the sale of Rockford Bank & Trust to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. The quarter reported adjusted net income of $15.4 million, down from $15.9 million in third quarter 2019.

“We are very pleased with our financial performance in 2019, highlighted by record net income and a 19% increase in adjusted earnings per share,” said Larry J. Helling, QCR’s CEO, in a news release.

“Our loans and deposits both grew organically by over 10% for the year, as we continued to gain market share across our charters, capitalizing on the ongoing favorable economic environment as well as the value that our clients place on relationship-based community banking.”

The completed sale of the Rockford banks allows QCR Holdings to “redeploy capital in our other more profitable markets to help drive continued organic and acquisitive growth,” Helling also said.

In addition to the Quad-Cities, QCR’s banks serve the Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny markets in Iowa and Rockford in Illinois.

