QPS Employment Group holding open interviews Friday, June 4, 2021

QPS Employment Group is hosting an Open Interview Day at each of its 55 Midwest branch offices, including Davenport, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4.
The Davenport office is located at 2206 E. 52nd St., Unit B, and can be reached at 563-323-6130. QPS is asking that job seekers contact their local branch before stopping in to schedule a time that works best.
With this daylong hiring push, QPS is looking to fill over 4,000 current openings throughout the company, many of which are in the manufacturing field. QPS has light industrial, skilled, office and professional positions open in a variety of industries, including warehouse, food production, metal fabrication and electronics, as well as other consumer-based good manufacturers.
“We have numerous positions open at various skill levels, some requiring no prior manufacturing experience,” QPS president, Ryan Festerling said in a news release. “We have everything from short-term positions for those looking to supplement their current income, to those seeking full-time positions who are currently working and looking for perhaps a career change.
“One of the greatest needs in our workforce right now are those candidates who wish to work in manufacturing. This competition for talent is also forcing companies to raise their pay rates and benefits to attract and retain the best candidates. Starting pay has raised significantly over the last six months, and many introductory positions now offer starting wages of $12-$14 per hour and even more in some instances.”
If you are concerned about a gap in employment during the pandemic, QPS understands and can help job seekers through it with roles on various shifts and positions. In adhering to COVID safety protocols QPS is asking that job seekers contact their local branch prior to stopping in to schedule a time that works best.
To see the openings QPS Employment Group is hiring for, visit www.qpsworks.com.