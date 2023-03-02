Thanks to a partnership with three local farm bureaus, more than 100,000 meals can be purchased by the River Bend Food Bank.

For 13 years, Illinois Farm Bureaus in Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties have participated in the Bushels for Hunger program. Farmers donate a portion of the proceeds from their crops to the bureau, which donates the cash proceeds to the food bank.

A total of $23,603.13 was raised this year, which amounts to 118,016 meals. River Bend CEO Nancy Renkes said Thursday that the donation show the farming community's dedication to helping others in the Quad-Cities region.

"It just really shows the commitment of our farming community to the work that we do," she said. "The fact that they're willing to give up a share of their earnings ... just shows the commitment to feeding hungry people and supporting their local community."

This year the money will go toward inventory the bank needs to restock its shelves.

"We have seen a decline in food donations, and we have seen an increase in need, due to the economy," Renkes said. "A lot of the money that we are raising right now is not going to expanding programs. It's going to purchase food for the programs we currently have."

River Bend Food Bank supplies food to 400 hunger-relief partners in the region, amounting to close to 20 million meals a year in 23 counties. The food bank saw a 40% drop in donations in 2022, and it was on track in November to serve an estimated 18 million meals, compared with the last fiscal year's 17 million, Renkes previously told the Quad-City Times.

In order to combat lower stock and higher costs, the food bank board voted over the summer to pull $500,000 from its reserves to buy food.

Liz Dierolf, director of communications for the food bank, said having the extra money helps with providing variety and filling nutritional gaps. Sometimes corporate stores will donate a truck full of one item and the food bank needs to purchase other ingredients to create a well-balanced meal. The same goes for ensuring there is an equal amount of proteins and grains available for those who need it.

Jeff Kirwan, director of the Illinois Farm Bureau District 3, said having this 13-year relationship with the food bank shows the philanthropic side of local agriculture.

"It just shows the support that agriculture has to food and the community," he said. "In agriculture, we like to feed the world. We feed our country, and this is another way of giving back to our local community."

Given commodity prices, the amount of money raised directly reflects the commitment local farmers have to helping end hunger in the community.

"Coming off some very good commodity prices, that generates more dollars. I think that's just fitting that in a time where we have high commodity prices we also know that costs are going up for consumers, and this is a great way to plug into that and provide more dollars for them," Kirwan said. "The need is growing. We see that happening right now."