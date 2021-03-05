Quad-Cities area bars and restaurants remain impacted by COVID-19

Quad-Cities area bars and restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to struggle with delivery costs, hiring workers and accessing assistance programs as indoor dining restrictions have eased or lifted.
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar Friday with Iowa and Illinois restaurant industry representatives on challenges facing the industry and what more can be done to support small businesses.
"COVID has been difficult for everybody, especially small businesses," said Latisha Howlett, owner of Bayside Bistro in the Village of East Davenport.
The Iowa Restaurant Association projects $1.4 billion in sales have been lost in the industry due to the coronavirus.
Howlett relayed her frustration and inability to access state assistance programs to help recover from temporary in-door dining closures enacted early last spring and other mitigation efforts that have cut into the restaurant's bottom line.
Iowa Economic Development Authority allotted $9 million worth of grants to small businesses last year, providing awards of up to $25,000 to many bars and restaurants.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also allocated $40 million in federal CARES Act dollars to provide one-time funding to an anticipated 2,200 Iowa-based bars and restaurants, starting this month. The one-time grants are aimed at assisting establishments that experienced a decrease of at least 15% in gross sales during the second and third quarters of 2020 (April 1- Sept. 30), compared to the same time the previous year, with awards of up to $25,000 to help with short-term cash flow.
Howlett rejoiced in June when Reynolds lifted 50% capacity limits on Iowa businesses.
Eliminating the capacity restriction enacted to slow the spread of coronavirus allowed bars and restaurants operating on already slim profit margins to adjust their operations to best meet the needs of employees and customers, and take advantage of outdoor dining during the summer months.
The result led to a much needed spike in business.
"That was a game changer. Total game changer," Howlett said Friday.
Business then dropped toward the end of 2020 as COVID-19 cases mounted in the state and region and winter weather kept many people from venturing out.
But because her losses came during different times of the year, Howlett said she does not qualify for and cannot access state assistance.
"Any business worth its salt should have done a killer job in Iowa because the weather was absolutely perfect and the laws changed, right?" Howlett said. "And that doesn't mean you weren't hit hard and hurt with those other months that were involved. And then you've got the last part of the year, which was very difficult — not just for my restaurant, but for many, many restaurants. So I've got four months of negative (cash) flow, but it's not in the same quarter."
The grant eligibility requirements leave new and recently-opened businesses like hers in the lurch, Howlett said.
Her first full year at her current location was 2019. And for every business, the first year is the hardest, she said.
Few make much profit their first year — if any profit at all — but must show a loss after having just opened to qualify for assistance.
"If you're a new business and your second year is 25% worse than your first year, you are a dead duck darling," Howlett said.
Illinois ended its $275 million grant program for small business owners who suffered losses during the pandemic after running out of money the end of last year.
"We are having conversations with the state to replenish that program, if and when new federal money comes in," said Matt Quinn, assistant director of government relations & communications for the Illinois Restaurant Association. "We also secured some changes to (the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program) to make it more possible for restaurants to be able to apply for and have the loans forgiven."
Additionally, the association is lobbying for a $25 billion restaurant relief fund on the federal level.
"Some good things are coming down the pike," Quinn said. "There's always room for improvement. ... Being forced to look at certain quarters or a certain percentage (of lost sales), that doesn't really reflect how bad it is for us when even in a good year a restaurant is making 3% to 5% profit margin."
Illinois lost 124,000 restaurant and hospitality jobs from March to December, and an estimated 20% of restaurants may never reopen if business conditions do not improve, Quinn said.
The association led the charge to reopen indoor dining, and is now lobbying state officials to include restaurant and hospitality workers in phase 1B vaccine distribution, "which will provide enhanced protection for our essential workers," Quinn said.
"It's going to be a long road to recovery," he said. "We are really working on all fronts to provide support, relief and advocacy for the restaurant and hospitality industry. On the east side of the (Mississippi) river, it's been a constant struggle to keep restaurants open, keep them open safely and secure some pragmatic reopening regulations."
In Iowa, hiring continues to pose problems for area restaurants as they try to gear back up after Gov. Reynolds lifted all COVID-19 restrictions last month, said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.
"To be honest, our biggest problem in hospitality is finding people to work again, particularly in areas of the Quad-Cities or Des Moines," Dunker said.
About 27,000 restaurant and hospitality jobs were lost across the state during the pandemic, Dunker said.
"Those 27,000 people are not sitting around looking to come back. A lot of them have found work in other places," she said.
Howlett said her restaurant has not had to lay off workers, as they’re small and efficient, but may need to hire more.
"It’s a challenge looking for people who have that experience or are new to the industry and excited about working in hospitality," she said.
Iowa restaurants, too, are struggling with third-party delivery services, Howlett and Dunker said.
Under pressure to meet customers’ growing demand for delivery, many local restaurants have turned to third-party services like DoorDash and Grubhub.
But those services come with fees Dunker said are cutting into restaurants' bottom lines, charging commissions of 30% for an industry that operates on slim profit margins of about 5%.
Pre-COVID-19, the average Iowa restaurant saw a net profit of $97 a day, Dunker said.
"They're predators," she said. "They pray on our industry. They have no standards related to food safety," and can falsely represent themselves as being associated with the restaurant.
"We are at every level trying to create a framework that stops them being predatory to our industry, because 30% is unacceptable," Dunker said.
The restaurant and Chamber officials encouraged residents to support local small businesses and take of advantage of annual promotions through Visit Quad Cities QC Restaurant Week, March 22-28.
For a list of participating restaurants and more information, visit qcrestaurantweek.com.
"What we've asked people to do, for the next six months — to get us over the hump — if you regularly gone to a restaurant twice a week, go one more time," Dunker said. "If you go one time, go two times. That extra use of whatever service type — carry-out, dine-in, delivery, drive-thru, whatever you do — that might be the difference maker."