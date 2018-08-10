The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce had appointed two small business advocates to lead business outreach programs and the Moline Centre.
Michelle Lewis, director of the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and International Trade Center, will lead the Chamber's regional business outreach work, officials announced Friday. Adam Guthrie, former vice president of the East Moline Main Street Business Association, was appointed executive director of Moline Centre.
According to the news release, Lewis will connect companies involved in the region's targeted growth industries — advanced manufacturing, agricultural innovation, corporate headquarters, defense and logistics — with resources related to workforce, sales, innovation, policy and infrastructure.
Guthrie, owner of Guthrie Development, will work with downtown businesses and property owners to create a vibrant downtown, including active storefronts, events to draw people to Moline and improved beautification of the area. The Chamber has led Moline Centre since 2013 through a contract with the city, according to the release.
The appointments are the latest changes the Chamber has made since a restructuring plan was announced in June. The Chamber announced a new business services division last month.