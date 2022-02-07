Quad Cities Chamber CEO Paul Rumler resigns to take real estate institute job in Chicago

President and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber Paul Rumler will leave his job in mid-March to take a job as the top executive at CCIM Institute, a commercial real estate association based in Chicago.

Rumler was the chamber's chief executive for four years. In 2018, he returned to the Q-C economic development group from Grand Rapids, Michigan, after having worked for the Quad-Cities chamber in various roles from 2006 to 2016.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Quad Cities region and work with a talented Chamber team to help create a more prosperous regional economy,” Rumler said according to a prepared press release. “I’m excited to join CCIM Institute and help guide this world class organization.”

Mike Oberhaus, the chamber's chief strategy officer, will take on an interim CEO role as the chamber conducts a national search for a new chief executive.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as an interim leader of the Quad Cities Chamber,” Oberhaus said. “We have an amazing team of dedicated professionals who work each day to make our QC region better.”

The Quad Cities chamber, according to its website, serves an area of six counties and a 479,000 metro population.

During Rumler's tenure, Amazon announced it would build a five-story, 2.9 million gross square foot fulfillment center in Davenport, which promises to employ more than 1,000 people and city and chamber leaders hope will raise local wages and inject millions of dollars into the local economy.

Local businesses also faced turbulent times during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, facing closures, staff shortages, and a persistent virus that disrupted how people lived and worked.

“We are grateful for Paul’s leadership and wish him well in his new endeavor, knowing that we have a life-long QC supporter and friend,” said A.J. Loss, Chamber Board Chair and CEO of Bush Construction. “Paul is leaving the Quad Cities Chamber on sound financial footing with a solid blueprint for the future rooted in talent attraction and development, business and economic growth and placemaking.”

The chamber's goal is to grow the region’s GDP to $35 billion ($27.7 billion in 2019), expand the population to 500,000 (470,973 in 2019) and engage with 25% of area businesses (10% in 2021).

“The Quad Cities Chamber is in a great position to find a passionate and capable professional to lead us into the future,” said LaDrina Wilson, Chamber Board Vice Chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting. “We’re committed to finding the right person to represent our region and help us reach our audacious goals of growing our region’s GDP and economy, as well as engaging more businesses.”

In July, Rumler was named a Certified Chamber Executive by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Rumler's tenure wasn't without controversy.

Rumler and the Chamber are defendants in a lawsuit brought by two previous employees who claimed age and gender discrimination contributed to their dismissals. The trial is scheduled for February 2023.

