Quad Cities Chamber changes annual meeting to all-virtual format

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce has switched its Aug. 13 annual meeting to an all-virtual format.
A hybrid approach, in-person elements with a virtual option, was changed recently to an all-virtual format as local COVID-19 cases began to increase again, said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Q-C Chamber.
The parties at five sites after the meeting, a brewery in each of the five cities, has also been canceled.
“We felt it was in everyone’s best interest to go back to the all-virtual route after speaking to some of our members and sponsors. It was prudent to do that so our team pivoted quickly to do that,” Rumler said this week.
The annual meeting is 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Interested parties can register for the event through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Tickets cost $25.
The time was moved up to the early afternoon, rather than a later afternoon event at a time that might synch with when people are leaving work.
“It’s something business leaders can watch while at their offices, at their desks, or download afterwards," Rumler said.
This year’s speakers are: Skot Welch, Global Bridgebuilders, to discuss success and failure of diversity, equity and inclusion in a company; Paul VanDuyne, CEO of IMEG Corp, to discuss how the Quad-Cities-headquartered business continues to expand while addressing economic trends; Rumler, on business recovery from COVID-19 in the area; and Cathy Edwards, Chamber Board Chair and of Edwards Creative, to present the business and volunteer of the year awards.
“I would encourage everybody to do their part, to be responsible, and we thought this was the responsible part on behalf of the Quad Cities Chamber. We hope that those who planned on going to some of those celebration sites will continue to frequent them on their own and those are important businesses that we’d like to support,” Rumler said.
