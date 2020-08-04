Quad Cities Chamber changes annual meeting to all-virtual format

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce has switched its Aug. 13 annual meeting to an all-virtual format.

A hybrid approach, in-person elements with a virtual option, was changed recently to an all-virtual format as local COVID-19 cases began to increase again, said Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Q-C Chamber.

The parties at five sites after the meeting, a brewery in each of the five cities, has also been canceled.

“We felt it was in everyone’s best interest to go back to the all-virtual route after speaking to some of our members and sponsors. It was prudent to do that so our team pivoted quickly to do that,” Rumler said this week.

The annual meeting is 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Interested parties can register for the event through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. Tickets cost $25.