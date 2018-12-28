Dr. Mike Oberhaus, the retiring Rock Island-Milan schools superintendent, has been hired by the Quad-Cities Chamber as its new vice president of finance and administration.
Oberhaus will be responsible for the financial management and reporting of all chamber entities in addition to managing the annual audit, internal operations, human resources and information technology.
He will join the chamber in January 2019 on a part-time basis and then full-time upon his retirement from Rock Island-Milan School District.
Oberhaus will bring more than 35 years of experience in finance and administration, including 19 years as the school district's comptroller/treasurer/clerk before assuming roles as associate superintendent and superintendent.
“We are excited to have someone of Mike’s caliber joining our team," said Paul Rumler, the chamber's president and CEO. "His finance and accounting experience, community involvement and leadership, and demonstrated ability to think and act strategically made him the ideal candidate for this position."
Oberhaus' community involvement includes serving on nonprofit boards and collaborating on workforce initiatives.
Oberhaus, a certified public accountant, has an accounting degree from St. Ambrose University and an MBA from the University of Iowa.
"Like the Chamber, I believe in creating a prosperous Quad-Cities region where all can thrive," Oberhaus said. "I’m looking forward to applying my experience, knowledge and skills to help continue the Chamber’s momentum and propel our community toward a vibrant future."
Dr. Reginald Lawrence II of Milwaukee, will succeed Oberhaus on July 1, 2019, the school district announced last week. He most recently was one of six regional superintendents with Milwaukee Public Schools.