The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce is partnering with state groups to complete a laborshed employment study for the area.
The study, led by Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority, will geographically define a laborshed area, or the communities contributing to the Quad-Cities' workforce, regardless of political boundaries, according to a news release.
Beginning this week, Iowa Workforce Development will send letters to Quad-City employers, requesting aggregate counts of employees' residential zip codes. According to the release, the goal is to determine the scope and scale of the Quad-Cities' laborshed area and better understand where the workforce resides.
Once the laborshed is determined, the groups will conduct a confidential residential telephone survey to collect workforce characteristic information specific to the area. The survey calls will originate out of Cedar Rapids, so the incoming number will have a 319 area code, officials said. Some residents also may receive a text message alerting them to expect a call.
The survey will cover topics such as employment status, current and desired wages, benefits, education level, type of occupation and others. Iowa Workforce Development will not ask survey takers any identifiable information, the release stated.
"Participation in the study from both employers and residents is essential," said Tami Petsche, vice president of Economic Development for the Quad-Cities Chamber, in the release. "Size and availability of workforce are two critical success factors for communities trying to recruit new businesses or help existing ones expand. Having an accurate snapshot of what workforce exists is extremely important to these efforts."
Each year, Iowa Workforce Development conducts laborshed studies across the state. The results will be available online. For more information, call 515-281-3035 or 563-823-2655.