Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce announces CEO

Dr. LaDrina Wilson was announced as the new president and CEO of the Quad Chamber of commerce Thursday at its annual meeting.

In July, Wilson was named interim CEO. She took over for Dr. Mike Oberhaus, who was interim CEO following Paul Rumler's departure in February.

Wilson's new position will carry through January 2024.

"LaDrina is an exceptional community-minded leader and facilitator," said Quad City Times, Dispatch/Argus Publisher Debbie Anselm. "She is the right person at the right time to lead our Chamber."

Taking the lectern at the Chamber's annual meeting, Wilson said she is a firm believer in taking advantage of opportunity to achieve the vision of the region. During the past six weeks in her role, Wilson said she has witnessed community leadership and commitment.

"As a Chamber, we have to adjust and adapt to meet the every-changing needs of our membership, and from that we have emerged as visionaries," she said.

Wilson said the Chamber will continue to focus on balancing big wins with maintaining the work and businesses that have carried the community this far.

"Now is the perfect opportunity to re-evaluate our priorities and our past practices," she said. "In this time period we will refine and reaffirm to make this a region where all can thrive."

One business thriving in the Quad-Cities is the Quad City Engineering Co. in East Moline. The 78-year-old manufacturing plant was named business of the year.

“We were very surprised to learn we were going to be honored as the Business of the Year,” said Jeff Hagmeier, president and CEO. “It is important to note it is our employees who are the drivers behind our company. They rally on a day-to-day basis and lead our success. We are very happy for our team.”

Also recognized was Kathy Daily, the senior director at RSM. She was granted the volunteer of the year award for her dedicated service to the Chamber board and years of commitment to working in downtown Davenport.

Keynote speaker and demographer Ken Gronbach said dedicated workers are what will keep the Quad-Cities growing. He's president of KGC Direct, LLC.

The big picture, he said, is to hire millennials. Between Baby Boomers and Generation X, there is a gap of about 9 million people. The labor shortage is not caused by people not wanting to work, he said, but the lack of people to do the jobs.

There are approximately 78.2 million Boomers, compared with the 56.5 million who make up Generation Z, as of 2018. With the United States representing 4% of the world's population but 35% of the economy, hiring younger people is the only way to grow, he said.

"Lose the uncertainty that the best days of the Quad-Cities and the United States are ahead of us; not behind us," he said.