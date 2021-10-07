Quad Cities Chamber promotes Oberhaus

The Quad Cities Chamber has promoted Mike Oberhaus to chief strategy officer
Oberhaus has been the Chamber's vice president, talent and administration. He will implement the chamber’s Placemaking, Talent Development & Attraction, and Business & Economic Growth initiatives. He also will continue to oversee the chamber’s financial management and administration.
Oberhaus replaces Kristin Glass, who left the chamber to become president of Total Solutions.
