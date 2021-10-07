 Skip to main content
Quad Cities Chamber promotes Oberhaus
Quad Cities Chamber promotes Oberhaus

Dr. Mike Oberhaus, new chamber VP

Mike Oberhaus

The Quad Cities Chamber has promoted Mike Oberhaus to chief strategy officer

Oberhaus has been the Chamber's vice president, talent and administration. He will implement the chamber’s Placemaking, Talent Development & Attraction, and Business & Economic Growth initiatives. He also will continue to oversee the chamber’s financial management and administration.

Oberhaus replaces Kristin Glass, who left the chamber to become president of Total Solutions.

