Quad-Cities Chamber to host in-person, streaming annual celebration Aug. 13

The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual celebration next month with a different approach.

According to the Chamber’s plan unveiled this week, 240 tickets, at $45 each, will be available for those wishing to attend the event in-person on Aug. 13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave. in Davenport. Individuals will be seated at tables of six and there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for attendees.

“Masks are strongly encouraged. Social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures and other public health guidelines will be in place. The Chamber is continually evaluating the COVID-19 situation and may make adjustments to the event,” the Chamber’s flyer said.

Check-in opens at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 with the main program from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day, and the program will be available via a live stream with stream tickets costing $15.

The events require registration at quadcitieschamber.com .