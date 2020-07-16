Quad-Cities Chamber to host in-person, streaming annual celebration Aug. 13

The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual celebration next month with a different approach.
According to the Chamber’s plan unveiled this week, 240 tickets, at $45 each, will be available for those wishing to attend the event in-person on Aug. 13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave. in Davenport. Individuals will be seated at tables of six and there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for attendees.
“Masks are strongly encouraged. Social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures and other public health guidelines will be in place. The Chamber is continually evaluating the COVID-19 situation and may make adjustments to the event,” the Chamber’s flyer said.
Check-in opens at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 with the main program from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day, and the program will be available via a live stream with stream tickets costing $15.
The events require registration at quadcitieschamber.com .
The annual celebration’s four speakers are: Skot Welch, Global Bridgebuilders, to discuss success and failure of diversity, equity and inclusion in a company; Paul VanDuyne, CEO of IMEG Corp, to discuss how the Quad-Cities-headquartered business continues to expand while addressing economic trends; Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Q-C Chamber, on business recovery from COVID-19 in the area; and Cathy Edwards, Chamber Board Chair and of Edwards Creative, to present the business and volunteer of the year awards.
Businesses can apply now through Aug. 3 for the business of the year award and must be a Chamber member in good standing at the time of submitting the application, a Chamber flyer said. Those forms can be found here: https://quadcitieschamber.com/news/blog/2020-business-of-the-year-nominations .
Another part of the event is live music at five different area breweries, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, with tickets costing $25, which gets each attendee one drink and live music.
There are 85 tickets available for Bent River Brewing Company in Rock Island; 60 for Five Cities Brewing in Bettendorf; 100 for Front Street Brewery & Taproom in Davenport; 85 for Galena Brewing Company in Moline; and 100 for Midwest Ale Works in East Moline.
