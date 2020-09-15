Quad Cities Chamber to offer diversity and inclusion training

Area businesses and nonprofits can learn more about diversity in the workplace at a virtual workshop Sept. 23.
The Quad Cities Chamber and Heartland Diversity & Compliance Training will co-host Understanding Racism: Diversity & Inclusion from 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Heartland Diversity & Compliance Training is a minority-owned business, led by Deere & Company retirees Deborah Taylor and Troy Farley.
The program will help participants understand aspects of racism and how it has affected our country historically and how those issue impact business, according to a news release. The training will also focus on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, how "confronting racism can minimize or remove the barriers that prevent an inclusive work environment."
Cost for the webinar is $75 for Chamber members and $100 for non-members. Register online at https://www.hdccglobal.com/product/understanding-racism/.
