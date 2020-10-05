Quad-Cities Farm Equipment Show canceled for 2021, will return in 2022

The annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show, normally scheduled for mid-January at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, has been canceled.

Dick Sherman, who runs the event hosted in the Quad-Cities for nearly 30 years, cited several factors.

The QCCA Expo Center can’t host large events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts in Illinois and only about half of the usual exhibitors had showed interest in August and early September, Sherman said.

“With the building still closed, and COVID continuing unabated, with warnings from scientists that fall and winter will possibly be worse than now, I do not anticipate a pickup in exhibitor demand for space,” Sherman wrote in a Sept. 13 letter to the QCCA Expo Center.

Hundreds normally attend the multi-day farm equipment show that lets farmers and customers interact with exhibitors and observe new products, such as large ag machinery. That also doubles as a way to introduce children to the world of farming.

The Quad-Cities is not alone in losing its annual farm show; Sherman said Indianapolis, normally slated for December, recently canceled its farm show and Peoria has rescheduled its event from December to March 2021.