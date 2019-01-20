Marcus Brummel, 2, of Sheffield, gets a birds eye view on the shoulders of Ken Bummel, of Manlius, during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Tim Perry, of Normal, and Aubery Molln, of La Moille, take a closer look inside a tractor during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Tom Heller, of Geneseo, Ron DeSmith, of Atkinson, and Dan DeSmith, of Atkinson, chat near the John Deere display during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Zach Rieter, of Cascade, with Z and J Farms, chats with Dan Duffy, with Brokaw Supply Company, during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Ed Moeller, of Washington, and Mike Berdo, of Washington, take a closer look inside a tractor during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Earl and Kath Wear, of Moline, sport Calmer Corn Head hats during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Asher Radel, 2, of Nauvoo, looks around during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Hundreds attend the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Rob Spengler, with Cove Equipment, chats with guests during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Hundreds attend the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Blake Yoder, 7, of West Liberty, takes a closer look at equipment parts during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Rod Treimer, of Durant, looks at IBeam's "Incredible Swing Door" during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Earl Wear, of Moline, sports a Calmer Corn Head hat during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
The 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Hundreds attend the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Norman Ehlers, 2, of Tipton, plays with controls during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Lane Feckers, 2, of Clarence, sits on a tractor during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Alex Hart, 1, of Rock Island, sports a John Deere sweatshirt during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
Ethan Martin, 3, of Morrison, sits on a John Deere tractor during the 28th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND — The visitors wandered the rows Sunday — not rows of corn or soybeans, but of booths — seeing what was on offer by the vendors at the Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show.
Now in its 28th year, the show annually puts agricultural companies together in the QCCA Expo Center with the farmers who need them. The QCCA website states about 200 vendors were scheduled to appear at this year’s show, and on Sunday, their booths filled much of the center. Much of the rest of the building was filled by visitors, both shoppers and enthusiasts.
“The entire New Holland equipment line,” Rob Spengler, of Cove Equipment in Moscow, Iowa, said of what Cove sells. A hulking blue tractor representative of that line loomed nearby. That particular model, new, costs about $460,000 and might last 30 or 40 years, he said.
Cove also sells grain carts and planters made by Kinze and KuhnKrause tilling equipment, among other things, Spengler said.
This is Cove’s second year at the show, he said. Being there is less about selling things on the floor than it is making sure Cove’s potential buyers in Illinois and Iowa — what Spengler described as Cove’s base — know the company.
“Getting the name out there,” he said.
Machines dominated the floor, from elephant-sized combines and tractors destined for fields to smaller motorized riding mowers and tractors better suited to small-scale gardening and landscaping. Deere & Company models in green and yellow were there, as were blue New Hollands, red Case IH models, yellow Vermeers and many more.
Comparing some of theses machines to elephants is not an exaggeration. A Case combine towered above visitors, its tires so big a teen was able to sit in the wheel hub and only bend his torso and head a little to fit inside. There were also smaller vehicles on display, including runabouts like Gators, car-sized excavators, and bulldozers.
Other machines probably looked familiar to people who work in agriculture, but to the uninitiated, they were less comprehensible— a confusion of spokes, spikes, hoses or claws.
It was not all about machinery. There were a series of tables overflowing with handheld tools that would be recognizable in anyone’s toolbox, as well as shovels and brooms. There were bank representatives and sellers of seeds.
Show attendee Rob DeFauw, 34, Geneseo, grows corn and soybeans and has been doing so for about five years.
DeFauw said it was his first time at the show, though he has been to similar shows in Peoria and Decatur. He did not have a particular purchase in mind, but he was paying attention to the vendors.
Attending was also helping his family deal with cabin fever, he said. Moments before, he’d been helping his children into the massive red Case vehicles.
He said the show offered lots of vendors and lots of opportunities to talk to people and get answers to questions.
Dan Friedman, of Friedman Distributing, had items for farms that deal in livestock. His wares included hay feeders, metal chutes for controlling an animal’s movement, and even a small chamber for keeping a newborn calf warm until it could get up and moving.
“We do sell some hog stuff, but mostly cattle,” Friedman said.
His business serves Iowa, Illinois and a handful of other states in whole or in part, Friedman said. It largely serves other vendors, who in turn sell to farms, but it also does direct sales.
Like Spengler, Friedman said attending was largely about recognition: letting potential buyers see his wares and know his business is out there. Friedman Distributing, based in Belle Plaine, Iowa, visits about 40 such shows a year.
Hundreds of potential customers of all ages were present, speaking with exhibitors, inspecting the machinery and other goods, or clambering about on them. More than one cab had a child in it, handling the controls or exploring the consoles.
Earl Wear, 86, Moline, grew up on a farm, though he became a teacher not a farmer. He, however, still attends the farm equipment show. This year, he and his wife, Cathy, were exploring.
Wear, now retired, said the items displayed Sunday were a far cry from what he was used to as a boy. He had not seen one wheelbarrow at the show.
“I like to see what’s here that I didn’t have when I was a kid,” Wear said.