The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Multicultural Speaker Series event on Friday will feature a talk by Manisha Paudel, the equity coordinator for the city of Des Moines.
The event will be held from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf. As the featured speaker, Paudel will explore the differences between equality and equity. The session will include advice on successfully implementing inclusive and equitable practices in any organization, according to a news release.
As the first equity professional in local government in the region, Paudel focuses her work across central Iowa. Paudel has dedicated her career to creating a just and equitable society for all, tackling issues such as child labor issues to environmental justice.
Previously, she worked as a senior policy analyst with the city of Tacoma, human relations specialist for the city of Dubuque and as a management and accreditation analyst for the city of Davenport. A native of Nepal, Paudel also has professional experience in Canada, East Timor, Indonesia, Kenya and Philippines.
She also serves as a co-chair of Government Alliance on Race and Equity, a national membership network working toward advancing racial equity in governance, according to the release.
The Multicultural Speaker Series aims to enhance the community's cultural awareness, fulfill diversity education needs, increase integration and expand networks across all sectors. The series is sponsored by Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and WQPT.
Admittance for the event, which includes breakfast, is $15 for Hispanic Chamber members and $20 for non-members, according to the release. Group and student rates are available.
For more information or to register, call 563-214-5160 or visit gqchcc.com.