Quad-Cities Hy-Vee stores raise $5,300 in hours for Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign received an extra boost this year thanks to a local company.

This year, Quad-Cities Hy-Vee stores held a competition on Dec. 8 to see which store could raise the most money in a 4-hour period. The store on East Kimberly Road in Davenport was the big winner — thanks to a $2,700 donation.

Bridget (Duffy) Murphy serves on the board for the family company, Per Mar Security Services. On competition day, her mother dropped a check and a note in the red kettle. The note said the donation was in recognition of Murphy's late grandmother, Eleanor Duffy, who served on the board at the Salvation Army for years.

"Per Mar is a neighbor of Hy-Vee and appreciates the relationship they have in a neighborly sense," she said. "This time of year is always a time for us to have opportunities to inspire giving in each other."

Being able to honor her grandmother in this way, especially during the holidays, is a great reminder of the lessons she learned as a child.

"She did so much in terms of teaching us what it means to give and certainly this time of year, it's clear there are a number of people in need," she said. "It means a lot and I know that she's smiling down on us."

Major Robert Doliber with the Quad Cities Salvation Army said the campaign raised $289,000 overall this year, and 43% of those donations came from kettles outside various Hy-Vee stores. On Dec. 8, all nine of the Quad-Cities stores raise $5,300 in a matter of four hours.

Wednesday Doliber presented a traveling trophy and plaque to store manager Jerad Welter. Being able to sponsor the event and help raise money as well as donate food is what the season of giving is all about, he said.

"We love participating in all of this. We're only as strong as our community," he said.