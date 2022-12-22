Quad-Cities I-74 bridge to be turned into stamp next year

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a series of new stamps for 2023, and one has a tie to the Quad-Cities.

The Interstate 74 bridge will be commemorated along with three other bridges in the United States. The four new first-class mail stamps will be available for purchase by bulk-mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

The stamps feature existing photographs of four different bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying, but all are important landmarks in their communities, according to the postal service. Among them are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Conn.; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Neb.; and the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City.

Both the Illinois and Iowa DOT are looking forward to the new addition, saying in a statement:

"We’re thrilled that the U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new stamp recognizing the I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities. The stamp looks fantastic and highlights how the new gateway structure is a defining feature of the area, joining our communities and two states."

Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps with existing photographs.