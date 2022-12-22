 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who is sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story

Quad-Cities I-74 bridge to be turned into stamp next year

  • 0

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a series of new stamps for 2023, and one has a tie to the Quad-Cities.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Interstate 74 bridge will be commemorated along with three other bridges in the United States. The four new first-class mail stamps will be available for purchase by bulk-mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

122222-qc-nws-bridgestamp.JPG

The US Postal Service has announced the I-74 bridge will be turned into a stamp in 2023.

The stamps feature existing photographs of four different bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying, but all are important landmarks in their communities, according to the postal service. Among them are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Conn.; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Neb.; and the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City.

Both the Illinois and Iowa DOT are looking forward to the new addition, saying in a statement:

"We’re thrilled that the U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new stamp recognizing the I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities. The stamp looks fantastic and highlights how the new gateway structure is a defining feature of the area, joining our communities and two states."

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps with existing photographs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Finding a Bright Spot in Crypto Bankruptcies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News