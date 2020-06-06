Quad-Cities mental health services have ramped up

In addition, prescriptions are available through the tele-health option in Clinton via a psychiatrist in Arizona.

"People are being creative to get services and medicine," Elam said.

More is needed

Despite all these improvements, though, more is needed, Elam said.

"Both Genesis and Trinity have children's beds, and that helps. But that is not enough. We still have people leave the region for treatment. We continue to monitor that. My hope is that (we come to a time when) a person never has to leave the community for an inpatient bed. That they can always be near family, near support."

That's why she 100% supports the opening of Eagle View in Bettendorf.

"Everybody is going to be so impressed by what they do, with the care and types of services available."

"They do things very differently than other hospitals. They keep people a little longer and then maybe you won't see repeat stays. And they have a lot of treatment modalities. Not everything works for everybody. They're known for their different types of treatment. They work with families as well."

And, yes, there is need.