Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to open Tuesday

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute does not open until Tuesday, but there is already a list of patients ready to get in.

Thursday evening in Moline, hospital officials held a ribbon-cutting for the new $33 million facility. The building at 653 2nd Ave., behind the Trinity Moline campus, will have room for 40 patients. Next week, about a dozen are expected to arrive. The facility was expected to open in June, but supply-chain issues pushed the opening back a few months.

The hospital is a collaboration between UnityPoint Health and Encompass Health. The latter is an Alabama-based company that specializes in rehabilitation. President of the central region for Encompass, Troy DeDecker, said the Moline location was the 153rd inpatient facility Encompass had built. It's the ninth this year and the third in Illinois.

A physical therapist by trade, the Davenport native said he always dreamed of opening a hospital in his hometown. DeDecker said he was proud to finally open a facility in the community he grew up in and employ local people.

"Rehab is a people business, and we cannot achieve the outcomes for our patients without incredible physicians and staff," he said.

When the facility opens for business Tuesday, all staff positions will be filled, he said. There are currently about 80 people on the staff.

DeDecker said all would stay busy because the hospital was built specifically for rehabilitation. Everything from the indoor layout to the outdoor therapy courtyard was created to help get patients back to their everyday routines.

Dr. Albert Park, with UnityPoint, said the hospital was designed for patients recovering from situations like a stroke or amputation. The rehab institute is meant to be a halfway point for those who are ready to leave the hospital but need an extra boost getting back on their feet before heading home.

"Every detail of this hospital was created with our patients in mind," he said.

The one-story facility has "unmatched" technology that allows for customized treatment plans. Adjusting to the patients' needs instead of having the patient adjust to the capabilities of the hospital is what sets the new facility apart.

While UnityPoint has a robust rehabilitation program, CEO Bob Erickson said partnering with Encompass to continue the growth was a no-brainer. As a leader in the rehabilitation industry, joining together was a surefire way to ensure success.

"I can give you full confidence they have a passion for excellence and compassion for people," he said. "I'm grateful for the good that is to be."

DeDecker reflected that sentiment, saying staff looked at the work UnityPoint was doing and agreed to the partnership because of the strong work ethic and dedication to patients.

"UnityPoint has had an incredible rehab program in a smaller unit, but they also do all these other services," he said. "This really aligns us with the culture of UnityPoint."