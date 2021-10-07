Quad Cities Therapeutic Riding Program awarded national grant to empower women

Royal Neighbors of America announced that Jodie Barton, executive director of New Kingdom Trailriders of Sherrard, has been presented one of 10 Nation of NeighborsSM empowerment awards and grants. In addition to the award, she received a $10,000 grant for her organization.
New Kingdom Trailriders is a nonprofit therapeutic horseback riding facility impacting the cognitive, physical, emotional and social well-being of riders. As executive director, Barton built a volunteer base that shares her passion for providing riders with therapeutic services. NKT is now giving nearly 100 lessons a week with 11 horses and with the help of approximately 200 volunteers a year.
Her20 of Rock Island, founded by Briana Huber also received a grant.