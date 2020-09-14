Quad-Cities tourism spending grew 2.7% in 2019

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tourism-generated spending grew by 2.7% in 2019, Visit Quad Cities announced Monday.

Travel-generated spending in Rock Island and Scott counties was $954 million, up from $928 million in 2018. Area sales tax receipt numbers were up as well, from $15.3 million in 2018 to $15.8 million in 2019. Local sales tax receipts have increased by $1 million in just two years, Visit Quad Cities officials said in a news release, based on data from the U.S. Travel Association.

Tourism supports 8,270 jobs in the Quad-Cities, the group said.

“We are pleased to see these positive year-over-year results and momentum for tourism,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO. “Our visitor economy’s growth is important on so many levels and tourism will be critical to how our community builds for recovery. We know the 2020 numbers will be significantly down from 2019 but we need to be laser focused and execute our strategies to help lead economic growth and further position the Quad-Cities regional destination for the future.”

Travelers spent $9.26 billion in Iowa during 2019, Visit Quad Cities said. Tourism supported 70,700 jobs in the state in 2019, or 4.5 percent of total state non-farm employment. On average, every dollar spent by domestic travelers produced 16.2 cents in payroll income for Iowa residents.

Illinois recently reported visitors spent nearly $43.1 billion in the state during 2019, a $1.3 billion boost to the state’s economy since 2018. A record 120 million visitors came to the state in 2019, contributing to an increase in visitor spending, tax revenue, and local jobs.

