Quad-Cities unemployment rate drops 2% in July

The Quad-Cities regional economy continues to slowly recover from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Data released Thursday from the Illinois Department of Employment Security showed the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan statistical area recorded an unemployment rate of 9.1% in July 2020, compared to 3.9% last July.

July’s rate of 9.1% is, however, an improvement from 11.1% in June and 14.1% in May. The region also recorded 172,300 nonfarm jobs in July, a decrease of 4,600 from June 2020 and down from 189,200 in July 2019.

Illinois reported a statewide unemployment rate of 11.3% in July 2020, compared to 4.2% last year, while Iowa recorded an unemployment rate of 6.6% in July, versus 2.7% in July 2019.

Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in a recent news release that Iowa would be “reinstating the work search requirement on Sept. 8 for many currently on unemployment. We encourage all Iowans who are able to begin searching for their next opportunity.”

