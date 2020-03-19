Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell in January. That trend is expected to end

The January 2020 unemployment numbers for the Quad-Cities area decreased from those posted a year ago, but that trend is expected to end as COVID-19 spreads.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area recorded a 4.7% unemployment rate for January 2020, down from 5.4% in January 2019. Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted rate for January 2020 was 4%, compared to 5.3% in January 2019, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

It is expected unemployment numbers will increase as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, leading to employers shutting down in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The Quad-Cities metro area recorded a loss of 600 non-farm jobs compared to a year ago.

The news release noted the not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 4% in January 2020, compared to 12.2% at its peak in January 2010. Nationally, those respective numbers were 4% in January 2020 and 10.6% in January 2010.

The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.

