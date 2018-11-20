Dozens of airports across the country anticipate a higher number of holiday travelers, experts say, and locally, the Quad-City International Airport expects to be part of the trend.
Airports are preparing for the Thanksgiving travel rush, expected to be busiest between Wednesday and Sunday. Over a 12-day period, the airline industry trade group Airlines for America predicts a record 30.6 million people will fly on U.S. carriers, up from 29 million last year.
"It's going to be a record travel season for the industry, and we expect an increase over last year in our ridership in the Quad-Cities as well," Quad-City International Airport Executive Director Benjamin Leischner said Tuesday.
So far this year, the airport has seen consecutive over-the-year increases in passenger numbers every month except in January. Leischner previously said 2017 was an "outlier" year, with passenger numbers lower than the four years prior.
But with increases in passenger enplanements the past nine months, Leischner said the airport is on track to seat more passengers over the holidays.
"(We're expecting) seat capacity to be up 13 percent over the previous December," Leischner said. "If we're able to fill those seats, that should equal some decent growth for the month of December, and we should finish off the calendar year strong."
More seat capacity available in the market led to stronger numbers in October, too, he said. Overall, the number of passengers enplaned was up 2 percent in October, compared to the same month last year.
"Through the second quarter of 2018, the average fare paid is down 11 percent," Leischner said. "So that contributed to the airlines filling more of their seats, and less empty seats flying into and out of the airport."
Monthly statistics released by the airport show 32,585 enplanements, or passengers boarded, in October, compared to 31,897 last year.
Leischner said Allegiant saw the greatest increase in enplanements, boarding 6,261 passengers in October, compared to 5,023 the same month last year. That's a 25 percent increase.
"With Allegiant, part of their business plan is growing markets where there is capacity to be had, and we've consistently demonstrated there's capacity to be had out of Moline to leisure markets," he said. "Allegiant is dealing with their own issues, and would have been more aggressive if they had their new aircraft deliveries on time. There have been some schedule changes with retiring older aircraft fleet and bringing new airplanes."
Leischner said the Quad-City airport is focusing on increasing amenities and improving services for the coming year, adding, "there will be exciting announcements in the near future about changes occurring."
This month, the airport launched a soft roll-out of its new website, including mobile-friendly features, according to the executive director's update presented to the board of commissioners.
Leischner asked holiday travelers to arrive at the airport two hours early before flights.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.