The Quad-City International Airport posted higher passenger numbers again last month, with a 5% increase in enplanements.
In May, the airport reported 32,222 enplanements, a 5% jump from the same month last year, in which 30,817 passengers boarded planes. Executive Director Ben Leischner reported the numbers during Tuesday's meeting of the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
The airport has reported higher passenger numbers during the first five months of the year. In April, the airport posted a 1% increase in enplanements, and Leischner said passenger numbers are "stabilizing."
Last month's total passengers, including enplanements and deplanements, rose 4% over the year. Passengers totaled 64,386 in May, higher than the 61,651 passengers reported in May 2018.
American Eagle posted the largest increase in enplanements last month, with 9,110 people boarding planes, a 27% increase from one year ago.
Allegiant reported 16% fewer enplanements. In May, 5,036 passengers boarded planes, compared to 5,991 last year.