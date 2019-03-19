The Quad-City International Airport posted higher passenger numbers again last month, with a 2 percent increase in enplanements.
In February, the airport reported 27,045 enplanements, a 2 percent jump from the same month last year, which saw 26,541 passengers. Executive Director Ben Leischner reported the numbers during Tuesday's meeting of the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
The airport has reported higher passenger numbers during the first two months of the year. In January, the airport posted a 4 percent increase in enplanements.
Last month's total passengers, including enplanements and deplanements, was nearly unchanged from last year. Passengers totaled 52,253 in February, slightly lower than the 52,416 passengers in February 2018.
United Express posted the largest increase in passengers last month, with 6,550 people boarding planes, a 10 percent increase from one year ago.
American Eagle reported 10 percent fewer enplanements. In February, 6,138 passengers boarded planes, compared to 6,786 last year.
Adam Tennant joins executive leadership team
Also on Tuesday, Leischner announced Adam Tennant will join the Metropolitan Airport Authority executive leadership team next month.
An Orion native and University of Dubuque graduate, Tennant has been named the new director of operations and maintenance. Most recently, Leischner said Tennant served as assistant airport operations manager at Denver International Airport.
"Adam will be leading the charge in identifying and developing a dedicated operations department, which has been long overdue for our airport," Leischner told the board.
Tennant was hired after a national search process, where Leischner previously said around 60 people showed interest in the role. The new position was created around the same time the airport's controller, Angela Burch, was renamed director of finance.
Tennant will join the Quad-City International Airport on April 1.
Self-service fueling facility to become available
To better serve the general aviation community, Leischner said airport staff has advanced a plan to start providing self-service aviation gasoline, or avgas.
The self-serving fueling facility, he said, will be operated by Quad-City International Airport Services LLC, and should be in place within the next 60 days.
"It will likely result in an increased level of general aviation users accessing our facility which ultimately creates opportunity for future lines of (general aviation) businesses in the Quad-Cities," Leischner said.