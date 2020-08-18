Quad-City Airport secures grant to stabilize payroll while passengers continue to return

A federal grant is helping the Quad-City International Airport maintain its workforce.
The Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County Tuesday morning ratified accepting a payroll stabilization grant by the U.S. Department of Treasury for $305,019.
Ben Leischner, executive director of the Moline-based airport, said Tuesday about half of that total has already been used and approximately $76,000 is set aside for August and September.
“The goal is we’ll be back to being profitable” when the grant funding runs out, he said to the airport board.
“With the current dip in scheduled air traffic, many employees have had anxiety around employment status and this grant helps reaffirm our position of putting employees first and ensuring good working-class wages and benefits even during the market down-turn,” Leischner said last month.
Meanwhile, passenger numbers at the Quad-City International Airport continue to rebound. July saw 22,088 total passengers, a decrease from 64,411 a year ago, but is continuing an upward trajectory from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 55,694 passengers in February, but that fell to 35,802 in March and plummeted to 2,734 in April before climbing to 7,068 in May, doubling to 14,390 in June and now 22,088 in July.
Airport operations also lost a large charter jet, one that Deere & Co. pays for after the annual John Deere Classic for qualifying players to take to the British Open tournament from Moline. Both tournaments were canceled for 2020.
“That was definitely an impact for operations,” Leischner said.
The continued bounce back in passenger numbers is happening while the airport, working with MindFire Communications, continues a public safety campaign about safety measures during the pandemic.
Signs dot the terminal with the line “We go safely” and #wegoqc as passengers are asked to wear a face covering and are encouraged to maintain six feet of social distancing.
“We’re ready once the public is ready to start flying again,” Leischner said.
In other action, the board approved spending $98,000 to purchase a home at 7011 54th St., Milan, and $180,000 for 4914 69th Ave., Milan. Both properties are near Deere & Company’s corporate hangar.
Both properties will likely be cleared and could become future hangar space.
The board also approved design and construction work for CMT to remove and replace passenger boarding bridges for a total of $104,700. The bridges being replaced are at least 20 years old, Leischner told the board Tuesday.
McCarthy Improvements was also approved for a contract not to exceed $94,641 to repair concrete sidewalks and roadways in the terminal’s parking lot in an effort to prevent passengers tripping or falling. An airport official said Tuesday that McCarthy had improved two of the sidewalk areas last year and this work would mirror those previous projects.
