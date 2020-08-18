Quad-City Airport secures grant to stabilize payroll while passengers continue to return

A federal grant is helping the Quad-City International Airport maintain its workforce.

The Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County Tuesday morning ratified accepting a payroll stabilization grant by the U.S. Department of Treasury for $305,019.

Ben Leischner, executive director of the Moline-based airport, said Tuesday about half of that total has already been used and approximately $76,000 is set aside for August and September.

“The goal is we’ll be back to being profitable” when the grant funding runs out, he said to the airport board.

“With the current dip in scheduled air traffic, many employees have had anxiety around employment status and this grant helps reaffirm our position of putting employees first and ensuring good working-class wages and benefits even during the market down-turn,” Leischner said last month.

Meanwhile, passenger numbers at the Quad-City International Airport continue to rebound. July saw 22,088 total passengers, a decrease from 64,411 a year ago, but is continuing an upward trajectory from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.