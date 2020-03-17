Quad-City Airport: We aren't legally allowed to screen for COVID-19

“As of Sunday, March 15, (the Airports Council International) estimated that U.S. commercial airports will lose at least $7.2 billion in 2020 and that number will likely increase as more cancellations are announced,” Leischner said.

“Although we do not yet know what the specific impact will be for the Q-C Airport, the airport team has already begun developing contingency plans centered on continuity of operations to ensure we can continue to meet our mandate as a federally obligated public-use airport.”

February’s stats were comparable, if not better, than February 2019. Airline passengers getting on planes in Moline totaled 28,147 this February, compared to 27,045 a year ago, and 27,547 exited planes here, up from 25,208 a year ago.

One of the most immediate impacts is on dining at the airport, which was exempted from the state’s temporary ban on dining in at Illinois restaurants and bars. Airhost, the company that provides food service at the airport, has spaced out its tables, in accordance with social distancing practices.

The airport has also increased its cleaning efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.