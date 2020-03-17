Quad-City banks, credit unions alter operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most, if not all, Quad-City banks and credit unions are switching to drive-through services and appointments amid the COIVD-19 pandemic.

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union announced Monday it would make the change effective Tuesday, and most local banks have followed suit. Ascentra Credit Union is suspending its lobby services starting Wednesday.

Those seeking to open new accounts, access to retirement/investment services or loan closings, can continue to do so by appointment with their respective bank or credit union.

Institutions associated with the Mississippi Valley Bankers Association, Illinois Quad Cities Chapter of Credit Unions and Iowa Great River Chapter of Credit Unions issued a joint statement about how operations are changing moving forward.

“Community banks and credit unions will continue to provide mobile banking services, ATM access, bill pay services, person-to-person payment services and other electronic/mobile services as usual,” the news release said.

“ … We believe it in the Quad Cities best interest to proactively reduce the spread of COIVD-19 following CDC and government recommendations while also caring for the health and safety of our customers and team members.