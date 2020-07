Quad-City businesses borrowed between $312 and $593 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans

Most of the loan-processing work was done electronically, he said, because many bank employees were working remotely in response to the pandemic declaration. The PPP applications were posted to the bank's website, Esch said, and SENB then submitted the borrower information to the SBA for review and approval.

In order for the federally backed loans to be forgiven, borrowers must demonstrate at least 60 percent of the loan went to job retention.

"There are really two stages to the PPP — the first stage being Origination (making) of the loans, and, the second stage, which is just beginning, which is the Forgiveness stage," Esch said.

While the PPP data released early this month by the Treasury contains a column marked "jobs retained," Esch said he thinks the number more accurately reflects the total number of employees, which was provided by the borrowers. The SBA did not require a job-retention number during the loan-origination process, which will be required during forgiveness consideration.

In about 50 instances on the PPP data for the Quad-Cities, no job or employee numbers were provided. The data was absent in about 10 percent of the roughly 500 loans between $150,000 and $10 million taken in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.