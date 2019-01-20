The Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce is using new tools to generate the "next generation of economic development," said CEO Paul Rumler.
"We're talking about this region much differently than we ever have before. We're at the cusp of telling a new story," Rumler said. "We need to talk about how we grow this region, in terms of business investment, population and college students. How do we win that next generation of entrepreneurs, college grads, retirees? I want all of those decision makers wanting to make that next investment in the Quad-Cities."
Rumler argued the Chamber has been "punching above its weight" in the past few years. He touted the success of attracting Sterilite to the region — bringing with it 500 jobs — plus the expansion of Kraft Heinz and other businesses, such as Arconic.
But he said the region can't rely on "landing the big whale" every year. Instead, the Chamber has been rethinking how it approaches economic development. That includes taking advantage of a public-private partnership with Quad-Cities First, the economic development arm representing a six-county region.
"Economic development is changing," said Liz Murray Tallman, chief economic development officer. "It's not just about going out and trying to attract new businesses to come to the community. With Quad-Cities First, that was our first mission. And the Chamber was always helping businesses expand. But what we've done this past year is bring all of those efforts together. And at the same time, we're marketing who we are to the world."
In November, the Chamber hired Julie Jindrich as its director of business intelligence. Tallman said she’s tasked with using data analytics to attract businesses, generate leads and better connect the Quad-Cities to the national and international market.
In addition, a new website for the Chamber should launch this spring, which Tallman said will include tools to help staff better analyze data.
"Economic development used to be this effort that wasn't scientific. You'd go to a trade show in hopes of meeting someone on the floor, or set meetings with manufacturers and try to sell the region," Rumler said. "But now we need to be smart with these new resources. This will help us see who is already looking at us, identify targets and send them information before we go meet with them."
Also, the Chamber received part of a $2.4 million U.S. Department of Defense grant to develop a Supply Chain Mapping Tool, an online platform providing users with data related to the supply chain in the region.
In 2015, the federal government awarded the first phase of a $5.5 million grant to the Quad-Cities Chamber, the University of Illinois and other regions. The local funds are applied to the Quad-Cities Manufacturing and Innovation Hub, aimed at growing the manufacturing and defense sectors.
“The Supply Chain Mapping Tool helps us understand our manufacturing and defense industry, but also the supply chain that goes along with that,” Tallman said. “The tool is one thing we’re working on now. For example, it can help us understand what a company needs here locally and where they are getting it. So who is making widgets that companies need here locally? And how do we go and attract that widget-maker to come into our economy?”
She said staff will use the tool to "fill in the gaps” and identifying opportunities to target companies within the local industry supply chain.
Focusing on data analytics, Rumler said, will help staff better identify what a company needs before making the decision to come to the Quad-Cities.
“Workforce right now is a hot button. And what the workforce pipeline looks like is a really important data point,” Rumler said. “We know who’s graduating from our area colleges. So we need to match that up to the type of industry in expansion mode. Imagine targeting a campaign around that. You’re looking for a workforce to expand, and we have 500 graduates in this area with that expertise, and a site that matches what you need. We can put together a more targeted package and campaign.”
The Chamber’s economic development arm also is continuing to implement tools through the Manufacturing and Innovation Hub, Tallman said. The organization has created eight technology playbooks focused on manufacturing, to help industry leaders understand the evolving sub-sectors within the economy.
“It’s kind of like looking through a crystal ball. Where do we need to be in manufacturing tomorrow?” she said. “So it’s having access to that technology and experts to help us diversify. This is kind of our pilot project. And we’re using the second federal grant to implement those tools and test them. With the goal of eventually implementing them in the long-term for other sectors, like logistics, food processing or other sectors that are targeted.”
Along with using federal grants to implement new data analytics and supply chain tools, Tallman said the Chamber has entered into a service agreement with its partners to secure funding over the next three years. The Chamber’s economic development partners, including municipalities, signed the agreement, effective July 1.
It’s the first economic development service agreement of its kind for the Chamber, she said. It lays out the scope of services, funding structure including public and private contributions, roles and responsibilities for each partner, plus a code of ethics.
“It provides clarity and accountability, but also a true partnership,” Tallman said. “Our city councils are excited about it, too, because there’s no question about what we’re up to. We’re reporting all of the time and providing constant transparency. Everyone understands their role.”
“It’s a monumental accomplishment,” Rumler said. “The partnership agreement provides stability for our programs over the course of three years. And allows us to do the work and plan year-over-year, rather than waiting every six months to see if we’ll get that commitment. It’s a stable foundation for us.”
Rumler hopes the new economic development approach will go hand-in-hand with sharing a different story about the Quad-Cities. One that's not plagued by the farm crisis of the 1980s or the 2008 recession, but one that's about prosperity, growth and innovation.
"It's about retooling," Tallman said. "Just like the manufacturing companies or anybody else, we're thinking about innovation. That's why this data-driven approach is important. We're looking at economic development from a forward-thinking, innovative approach."