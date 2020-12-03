Quad-City Chamber of Commerce: Economic forecaster foresees a 'hot 2021'

The pandemic did “quite a number” on unemployment nationally, and that included this area, he said. There are currently two unemployed workers for every job opening nationally. It used to be 90 people per 100 job openings. Now it is more like 200.

“Right now, there are still 10 million people who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic,” Depew said. But most of those jobs were basic jobs that typically paid a minimum wage, he added. So they won’t add that much to the recovery.

He said another round of fiscal aid is needed. He believes a $900 billion stimulus package could happen with about $240 billion of it aiding state and local governments. This will offer some help, he said.

He said in the agricultural industry the current trade policy “has been a pebble in the shoe of global trade.

“It’s the unpredictability that has made it very hard to manage,” he added.

It may work for an individual as a strategy, he said. But when you are talking about a large country with more than 330 million people and multiple industries “then that unpredictability works the opposite direction. It creates a lot of friction in terms of economic opportunity.”