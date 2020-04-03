Quad-City coffee shops grapple with COVID-19, some opt to temporarily close

Coffee shops traditionally are a place to order a drink, maybe paired with a sandwich or bakery item, and stay for a while.
But in the wake of COVID-19, Quad-City coffee shops have had to alter their operations. Traditional shops have had to ramp up curbside offerings while standalone drive-thru operations continue business as usual.
As the restrictions barring dine-in options were extended in both Iowa and Illinois from 14 days to continue through the entire month of April, small businesses are now having to decide how to proceed.
Theo’s Java Club, a staple for 26 years in downtown Rock Island, attempted to weather the economic situation, but is electing to temporarily close at 5 p.m. Saturday until the situation improves, said Theo Grevas, owner of the coffee shop.
“I think the only other time we closed was for a blizzard here about three years ago,” Grevas said. “It will be very strange, and I’ve had three other businesses that we’ve closed the doors on. It’s not a pleasant time, its somber and reflective, but we really hope there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and we can resupply and reopen in the future.”
Business immediately dropped off on March 17, hours after Illinois enacted stay-at-home provisions. Iowa followed suit on March 18 with dine-in restrictions for restaurants and bars. Both states have since extended those provisions for the entire month of April.
Having to recently go through his supplies for another order, Grevas realized he wouldn't meet the minimum threshold to place the order on some items.
“That helped with the decision to temporarily close,” he said Thursday night.
Grevas estimated 40% to 50% of his business is carryout, but the atmosphere in Theo’s, with memorabilia scattered through the two-room establishment’s walls, is set up for customers to hangout.
Grevas, along with countless other small business owners, are currently exploring the slew of programs launched to assist small businesses navigate through the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown. Eight employees, two of who are “close to full-time,” are affected by the temporary closing, Grevas said.
Across the Mississippi River, Jenna and Jay Sanders continue operating 392 Caffé, with stores in Davenport and Clinton.
Customers aren’t allowed in the door, a recommendation from the Scott County Health Department, and employees are wearing gloves when taking drink and food items out to customers on the curb. Customers order through a recently-launched online site.
“We’re just protecting our employees and trying to do as much contact-less orders as possible,” she said.
More than Theo’s Java Club, Sanders estimated 75% of 392 Caffé business was from customers who stayed at the business. The shop's regulars continue to come, just in a different fashion, but Stuhlman has noticed new customers.
“With a lot of places closing, people are trying to find new places,” she said.
Store hours have remained the same as 392 Caffé 392 wants to provide consistency for customers. “We're trying to be a constant for people (which) gives comfort," Sanders said.
Several ventures have been launched for area small businesses, and 392 Caffé is no different with adding virtual tips and shirt sales to further provide income for its affected workforce, which includes 21 employees.
But the Davenport coffee shop will remain open.
“I feel as good as I can. I don’t know that I have a choice. It’s our livelihood,” Sanders said. “I've dedicated the better part of a decade to this so I’m not going down without a fight.”
Shawn Cirlos, owner of the Black Sheep in Rock Island and Uptown Bar and Grill in Davenport, has opened a pop-up coffee shop inside of Uptown during the day.
Cirlos said he had been kicking around the idea of a coffee location for several months, but didn’t know enough about the business to invest in signing a lease. With Black Sheep temporarily closed and Uptown doing only dinner carryout and curbside hours, he had the time to look into launching Coffee Society.
The new coffee venture occupies a small portion of the inside of Uptown, and uses the kitchen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily before Uptown switches to carryout and curbside dinner orders from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
He had a “little space, kitchen and food license, so let’s get some stuff in here and learn how to do it while we’re in here,” Cirlos said.
Seven days into operations, Cirlos said it has been going well.
“There’s a lot of support for curbside right now through the entire Quad-Cities. A lot of people are supporting carryout with a lot of businesses and we’re hoping that same support carries through the rest of the months,” he said. “We’re hoping people get healthy and everybody is able to get back to their normal routines before the summer.”
For Cirlos operating two businesses in the Quad-Cities, he said both will reopen if the closure lasts for two months. It becomes more of a question if it lasts for three months.
“But if people continue to support the takeouts and curbside, that’s the only thing that’s going to decide if we’re allowed to reopen both businesses,” he said.
Also in Davenport is The Coffee Revolution, a drive-thru only coffee destination along Brady Street while its West 53rd Street location has a dine-in space.
Owner Paige Allender said business increased once the dine-in restrictions began in the Hawkeye State and their supply chain has remained mostly intact, thanks to the majority of products being locally sourced.
“Since the beginning of March or so, I’ve offered to remove any employees that felt unsafe working. As things have progressed, more and more have asked for removal,” Allender said Friday.
“We have employees that live at home with immune-compromised parents, employees with children, and some themselves with pre-existing conditions. It feels unethical to ever force someone to work when they feel unsafe, which is ironic given our current healthcare situation. Currently we are down almost half our usual staff and have altered hours in order to stay open.“
Looking at health predictions about the peak of cases in Iowa happening towards the end of Iowa, Allender has opted to temporarily close for two weeks starting April 11.
“I wanted to allow our staff to self-quarantine before the storm. I also genuinely feel we are a luxury business and not a necessary risk to the public, which is a scary statement for an owner because business is necessary for my livelihood,” she said.
“I personally have been on the brink of almost losing the business before and never want to have that feeling again. I hope our community will come back to see us when we are able to reopen.”
