Quad-City coffee shops grapple with COVID-19, some opt to temporarily close

“With a lot of places closing, people are trying to find new places,” she said.

Store hours have remained the same as 392 Caffé 392 wants to provide consistency for customers. “We're trying to be a constant for people (which) gives comfort," Sanders said.

Several ventures have been launched for area small businesses, and 392 Caffé is no different with adding virtual tips and shirt sales to further provide income for its affected workforce, which includes 21 employees.

But the Davenport coffee shop will remain open.

“I feel as good as I can. I don’t know that I have a choice. It’s our livelihood,” Sanders said. “I've dedicated the better part of a decade to this so I’m not going down without a fight.”

Shawn Cirlos, owner of the Black Sheep in Rock Island and Uptown Bar and Grill in Davenport, has opened a pop-up coffee shop inside of Uptown during the day.

Cirlos said he had been kicking around the idea of a coffee location for several months, but didn’t know enough about the business to invest in signing a lease. With Black Sheep temporarily closed and Uptown doing only dinner carryout and curbside hours, he had the time to look into launching Coffee Society.