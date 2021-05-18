 Skip to main content
Quad-City developer Dan Dolan opens two marijuana dispensaries
Quad-City developer Dan Dolan opens two marijuana dispensaries

Quad-City home builder and developer Dan Dolan is the sole owner of two new recreational marijuana dispensaries in Fulton and East Dubuque, Illinois.

The Rec Room at the Fulton Dispensary, 1801 16th Ave., is just over 40 miles from the Quad-Cities. Both new dispensaries quietly opened their doors May 15 and now are prepared for heavier customer traffic.

Dolan had been in a legal dispute with a minority partner at the Fulton facility, but the matter has been settled, court records show.

"It's been a long time coming," said Jeff Soenksen, manager of the two dispensaries. "We've just been trying to get the word out. We're here. You don't need a medical license and don't have to be an Illinois resident."

Both Illinois businesses border Iowa, and Soenksen said the difference between customers from Illinois and those from Iowa (or other states) is restrictions on quantities. For instance, Illinois residents are permitted by law to buy up to 500 mg of edible marijuana products while Iowans are limited to 250 mg.

"We wanted a nice tiered opening," he said. "We do all in-house training of employees. It's easily one of the most-regulated industries in Illinois. There's the (training for) the product knowledge as well."

The availability of marijuana to all is "one of my favorite things about recreational marijuana," Soenksen said, because people who do not qualify for medical-use cards may benefit from pot for relief of some ailments.

Currently both facilities are continuing social-distancing practices, he said.

The medical marijuana dispensary at Fulton has been open since 2016.

Hostess plant

Developer Dan Dolan 

 FILE PHOTO
