Quad-City developer Dan Dolan opens two marijuana dispensaries

Quad-City home builder and developer Dan Dolan is the sole owner of two new recreational marijuana dispensaries in Fulton and East Dubuque, Illinois.

The Rec Room at the Fulton Dispensary, 1801 16th Ave., is just over 40 miles from the Quad-Cities. Both new dispensaries quietly opened their doors May 15 and now are prepared for heavier customer traffic.

Dolan had been in a legal dispute with a minority partner at the Fulton facility, but the matter has been settled, court records show.

"It's been a long time coming," said Jeff Soenksen, manager of the two dispensaries. "We've just been trying to get the word out. We're here. You don't need a medical license and don't have to be an Illinois resident."

Both Illinois businesses border Iowa, and Soenksen said the difference between customers from Illinois and those from Iowa (or other states) is restrictions on quantities. For instance, Illinois residents are permitted by law to buy up to 500 mg of edible marijuana products while Iowans are limited to 250 mg.

"We wanted a nice tiered opening," he said. "We do all in-house training of employees. It's easily one of the most-regulated industries in Illinois. There's the (training for) the product knowledge as well."