Quad-City food, service businesses worry how long they can hold on

Chris Michaels is most worried about his employees, especially single parents.
Days after Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar had its best night of sales, every stool was on a table and the bar sounded like a cave in The District of Rock Island.
“I knew that we would be the first bar shutdown because there’s no other bars that get 600 people at one time,” Michaels, 41, said.
Illinois bars and restaurants are currently restricted from dine-in services, and Iowa followed suit less than 24 hours later, in a mitigation attempt amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic. But the situation continues to evolve as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed bars and restaurants with a Class C liquor license to sell unopened, packaged beer and wine as of Friday. Meanwhile in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Prtizker has ordered residents to shelter in place until April 7.
And while programs and ways to offset initial wage losses have been announced, Michaels and others in the Quad-Cities restaurant and service industries are trying to figure out which programs would suit them best — and wondering just how long can hold on.
“I’ve talked to my alderman. I’ve talked to my insurance company to find ways to supplement income for my employees. I have a lot of single parents that work here so trying to figure out with my insurance if there’s some sort of coverage for them,” Michaels said.
This is happening in the industry as Michaels is coming off of his best two months since opening in May. He had taken the country bar idea from a previous owner and “put it on steroids.” A mechanical bull now sits still, pool tables, dart boards and a dance floor all await whenever customers will return.
“We would like to see it open as soon as possible. Obviously, we don’t want to be a part of the problem either. We know it has to take its course and whatever the governor says, we will abide by it,” Michaels said. “We’re one of the few bars that have probably made a substantial amount of money since the beginning of the year so we are fortunate enough to be able to sit for a good amount of time and be good for an amount of time on this. I think there’s going to be a lot of bars that won’t be.”
Across the Mississippi River, Gary and Sasha Rowland balance writing down takeout orders while also making sure their son stops climbing a bar stool. Jenks, their 3 ½-year-old boy, is doing what any other kid his age does, except it’s Mac's Tavern and not a living room he wanders around. The Rowlands prefer bringing their son into work now, rather than leaving him with his grandparents who watched him last Saturday during the main downtown St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
“We want to do what’s best for our community,” Sasha Rowland said. “The hard part is two weeks — if it goes past two weeks.”
“There’s a huge concern that some of these places won’t be able to sustain” a 14-day closure, Gary Rowland, 53, Davenport, said. “A lot of small businesses, not just bars and restaurants. That’s why we were taught to save our money, right?”
Sasha Rowland said she extended an existing Small Business Administration loan as Mac's shifts to relying on takeout orders. Before the virus, takeouts accounted for not even 5% of the bar's business.
"People come here because they like to gather. They like to hang out. We got a lot of bigger groups or groups of four to eight people," she said.
While the service industry, and the world as a whole, is in an uncertain time, most restaurateurs are showing a spirit of resiliency. Signs throughout the Quad-Cities display phone numbers and hours of takeout orders.
Brenda Milam, 40, Davenport, is four months into operations at Off Point Pub, near Five Points in Davenport. The co-owner and manager of the neighborhood bar has kept in touch with her regular customers. And while she admits she is nervous, she feels confident that the Quad-Cities community has small businesses’ back.
It will be “one hell of a party once the doors open back up,” Milam said with a smile.
How to help
Those wanting to support small businesses have been encouraged to purchase gift cards for future use.
“Support your local businesses. Every day we’ve tried to get curbside or delivery. If everyone did that once a day, a lot of these small businesses would be saved,” Milam said.
Aerial Beckman, 27, Rock Island, is balances several jobs, including as a bartender graphic designer and licensed private investigator. She recently picked up a gig to clean a friend’s house and has also picked up some logo, menu and apparel work for two local businesses.
“Whatever I can find out there without going to 70-hour work weeks as a P.I. … when you try to follow a dream and really push for something and you finally get somewhere, the U.S. is shut down.”
Beckman may use a supply of unmarked shirts to raise funds for the service industry, as bars and restaurants rallied for her when one of her dogs was recently struck by a car and she had veterinarian bills.
Kristy Bacon, 62, Silvis, is a second-shift bartender at Garrett’s Main Track Inn in Carbon Cliff. She began working there about a year ago and has worked in the industry at different times over the years.
Without having bartending hours, her monthly Social Security check will likely cover the bare minimum. New brakes on her car will have to be put off.
“A lot of people don’t have Social Security or anything else so if someone needs a job, I’d rather them have it than me,” she said.
Bacon has applied for a grant, but will ask for the bare minimum so that others can have access to funding too.
Much like Milam, Bacon is keeping in touch with some of her regular customers, but is worried about some of her older regulars who are not healthy. Bacon also hopes others stop hoarding items, and that people continue to wash their hands to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Just work smarter, not harder. Don’t be stupid,” she said.
Megan Ferguson, 41, Moline, is currently in the midst of a self-quarantine. She and her boyfriend elected to do that after being out last Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, and not because they themselves were exhibiting any symptoms.
The 14 days of isolation also happens to line up with bars being shutdown in Illinois. She is a bartender at Bourbon’s Bar and Grill in Coal Valley, which is doing takeout orders now.
Ferguson has become Facebook friends with many of her regular customers, who have become family over the years. But she is also worried about the time it took for some to take COVID-19 seriously, or some that still don’t today.
“I worry about some of those that have gone out and gone compromised. I now worry with the panic and the grocery stores that some of our elderly aren’t going to be able to get supplies,” she said.
She has some pets at home that help pass the time while watching shows on Netflix.
“I just hope that when the bars and restaurants open back up, people go out and tip their servers," she said, "and know it’s been a tough time for us in the service industry."