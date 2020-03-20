Quad-City food, service businesses worry how long they can hold on

This is happening in the industry as Michaels is coming off of his best two months since opening in May. He had taken the country bar idea from a previous owner and “put it on steroids.” A mechanical bull now sits still, pool tables, dart boards and a dance floor all await whenever customers will return.

“We would like to see it open as soon as possible. Obviously, we don’t want to be a part of the problem either. We know it has to take its course and whatever the governor says, we will abide by it,” Michaels said. “We’re one of the few bars that have probably made a substantial amount of money since the beginning of the year so we are fortunate enough to be able to sit for a good amount of time and be good for an amount of time on this. I think there’s going to be a lot of bars that won’t be.”

Across the Mississippi River, Gary and Sasha Rowland balance writing down takeout orders while also making sure their son stops climbing a bar stool. Jenks, their 3 ½-year-old boy, is doing what any other kid his age does, except it’s Mac's Tavern and not a living room he wanders around. The Rowlands prefer bringing their son into work now, rather than leaving him with his grandparents who watched him last Saturday during the main downtown St. Patrick’s Day festivities.