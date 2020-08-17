Quad-City hospitals worked around the clock to help people after the storm

Travel posed some challenges as roads were difficult to navigate after the storm, especially at night. “The last thing we need is for people to get hurt trying to help folks,” he said.

By last Tuesday and Wednesday, “we were kind of in that operational rhythm of what we were going to have to do to," he said.

Genesis doubled its oxygen production, Roebuck said, adding that Genesis then provided oxygen not only to its patients, but to others in the community who usually work with other providers, too.

Retail staff members worked until 1:30 last Tuesday morning to provide oxygen tanks for pick-ups.

“I’m just so proud of the work they did," he said. "We called on everybody to do something different, and people stepped up and made that happen.”

For folks who require a large amount of oxygen, Roebuck said, staff members helped them formulate long-term plans, and asked, “Where can (you) go where you have electricity?” Roebuck said. "We’ll meet you there with oxygen.”