Quad-City hospitals worked around the clock to help people after the storm

About one week after a derecho ripped through the Quad-Cities, area health care officials continue to reflect on the situations they faced, the successes they saw, and how they can be better equipped in the future.
Last Monday was an “interesting day,” said Glen Roebuck, executive director of Genesis Home, Outpatient and Senior Services.
“Normally, we know when (inclement) weather’s coming,” so there's time to plan. With this storm, “we didn’t really know what to expect,” and many people assumed it'd only be a bad thunderstorm, Roebuck said.
“Obviously, it was a lot more than that.”
For the people he serves, not only do power outages affect comfort and convenience, they can prevent access to oxygen, too. Roebuck said Genesis cares for about 1,100 people in their homes, as well as another 1,100 who are on oxygen, a large portion of whom use devices that plug into electricity to generate it. Typically, these folks have tanks, too, for backup.
Usually, it’s “not a big deal."
“We just bring more (tanks) out. We do that in storms ... all the time,” Roebuck said. But after this storm, "the power was out for so many people for such a long period of time.”
The problem wasn’t whether oxygen tanks were available, Roebuck said, adding that Genesis is the only area provider that has its own oxygen fill plant. The issue was staff couldn't reach "our people” because cell service was down.
By early Monday evening, people without power were coming into the emergency room for oxygen.
Dr. Dave Dierks, medical director of Genesis Emergency Department in Davenport, said this storm brought the highest volume of patients to the emergency room all year. Injuries weren't "anything major,” he said; there were a lot of sprains, strains and falls during the storm, and one patient with a tree-branch injury who was airlifted to Iowa City.
Those who came in for oxygen were able to stay in the lobby overnight, Dierks said.
“(It was) great because we were able to provide for the community.”
Thankfully, at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, patients complied with mask requirements. “I’m just glad this didn’t happen at the beginning of the pandemic,” Dierks said. “It would’ve been a real nightmare to have to deal with both.”
Roebuck said as the situation unfolded, Genesis prioritized patients based on the amount of oxygen they need, and reached out to folks through calls and texts to check on them. “If we couldn’t get through, we just drove to their house,” Roebuck said.
Travel posed some challenges as roads were difficult to navigate after the storm, especially at night. “The last thing we need is for people to get hurt trying to help folks,” he said.
By last Tuesday and Wednesday, “we were kind of in that operational rhythm of what we were going to have to do to," he said.
Genesis doubled its oxygen production, Roebuck said, adding that Genesis then provided oxygen not only to its patients, but to others in the community who usually work with other providers, too.
Retail staff members worked until 1:30 last Tuesday morning to provide oxygen tanks for pick-ups.
“I’m just so proud of the work they did," he said. "We called on everybody to do something different, and people stepped up and made that happen.”
For folks who require a large amount of oxygen, Roebuck said, staff members helped them formulate long-term plans, and asked, “Where can (you) go where you have electricity?” Roebuck said. "We’ll meet you there with oxygen.”
Workers at UnityPoint Health – Trinity experienced much of the same. "This storm is a testament to how many problems can arise when power is down,” UnityPoint at Home Senior Homecare Administrator Russell Byrne said, in a news release. “People who use oxygen have to have it, so we are doing everything we can to make sure customers get what they need in a timely manner.”
UnityPoint Health–Trinity and UnityPoint at Home had 300 tanks on hand and delivered them to patients.
Roebuck said Genesis staff plans to meet next week to discuss what worked and what they could do differently.
In the future, when a storm approaches, "get inside,” into a basement or away from windows, Dierks said. If you can't get inside, stay in your vehicle.
Trinity also encourages the community to continue to practice safe clean-up measures, and to call 911 if there is an emergency.
“It’s been a crazy year to be alive,” Dierks said.
