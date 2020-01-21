Quad City International Airport revamp takes step forward Tuesday. Board OKs negotiation on contract with architects

Officials at the Quad City International Airport in Moline hope to have plans in place by this summer for an estimated $20 million overhaul of its facilities.

A step was taken toward that goal Tuesday morning when the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County unanimously voted to allow Ben Leischner, the airport’s executive director, to negotiate a service contract with the architectural firm Alliiance, of Minneapolis, Minn. No monetary value was set for the negotiations.

What a revamp of the airport's terminal might ultimately look like will become clearer as 2020 progresses. Leischner said Tuesday morning the goal remains to have plans drafted and sent to the Federal Aviation Administration by late summer 2020.

It has been estimated that federal dollars would be used for 70% of the approximate $20 million project, which is likely to come to fruition two or three years from now. A presentation at a previous airport board meeting slated the work for the airport's fiscal year 2023.

The overhaul of the terminal will include reconfiguring the bag check area and security screening process.