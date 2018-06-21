The last time the Quad-City unemployment rate was equal to or lower than its current rate was in 2000, according to Tom Austin with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Along with all of Illinois' metropolitan areas, the Quad-Cities saw over-the-year unemployment rates drop last month. The unemployment rate is 3.5 percent, compared to 4 percent this time last year, according to the IDES report released Thursday. It was 3.4 percent in 2000.
"So that's quite some time since we've seen the rate at this level," he said. "It's been a positive. Looking back at 2017 and continuing into 2018, we've seen the unemployment rate declining. And we're starting to see additional jobs."
More residents have been able to find new jobs without moving out of the Quad-Cities, according to Austin. And the Quad-City metro area added more than 2,700 jobs compared to last May.
"When we're looking at the labor force — the number of people employed and unemployed — we're seeing growth over the year. There are more people in the labor force due to more people being employed," Austin said. "So if people are returning to the labor force, they're finding employment and not looking elsewhere to find employment. They haven't left the area; they aren't retiring."
He said growth in the labor force likely means several local employers are succeeding in growing and attracting new workers.
The Quad-Cities had the largest job growth in the professional-business services industry, which added 1,600 jobs, and in manufacturing, which added 700 more jobs than last May.
"We're seeing a return with manufacturing jobs, and that often has a strong tie to professional-business services," he said. "A large component of that is staffing management companies and employment companies that often assist other industries — especially manufacturing. So as manufacturing increases, so does professional-business services."
The number of jobs has fallen in the retail trade industry, with 800 fewer retail jobs than last year, according to the report.
"Even though some industries have declined, there's growth in others," Austin said. "That's starting to show more as we see that return in the manufacturing sector."
The Quad-Cities' 3.5 percent unemployment rate was average for the state of Illinois. The highest rate was 5.1 percent in Danville, and the lowest was 3.3 percent in both the Bloomington and Chicago-Naperville metro areas.
May jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
- Rock Island County: 4.2 percent, down from 4.5 percent.
- Henry County: 3.9 percent, down from 4.4 percent.
- Mercer County: 3.7 percent, down from 4 percent.
- Whiteside County: 3.6 percent, down from 4.1 percent.
- Rock Island city: 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent.
- Moline city: 4 percent, down from 3.8 percent.