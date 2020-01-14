Quad-City leaders unveil plan to pursue regional funding authority

Area leaders gathered Tuesday morning to begin lobbying for a regional authority that could offer a new way to manage and fund large projects that impact both Rock Island and Scott counties.

Paul Rumler, CEO and president of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, launched the effort to form the Quad Cities Regional Metropolitan Authority from the Chamber’s Davenport offices. He was accompanied by local business leaders and politicians.

Rumler said the different sectors in the community — private, government and nonprofit — need to pull together "to make that difference and that’s why now is the right time … we need this next piece to take us to the next level."

"Oftentimes cities plan individually, organizations plan individually and what we’re trying to do is allow a mechanism to be created that we can start to plan and dream collectively and then to be able to bring the funds together to implement them. That I think is a game-changer for the Quad-Cities region," he said.